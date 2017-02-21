Girls B6 opener, boys postseason hoops on the schedule

It’s another busy week of high school basketball as we mix girls district play with C and D games for the boys with subdistricts taking place around the region.

We’ll start with the girls B-6 District opener tonight in Ogallala as Scottsbluff plays McCook in the 4/5 matchup.

Both teams enter at 6-16 having split two regular season games. McCook won their game at the GNAC Tournament by 9 right after Christmas. But more recently the Lady Bearcats picked up a 19 point win at home during the East/West Shootout.

Scottsbluff is coming in off back to back losses over the weekend to Gering and Rapid City Central, but Head Coach David Bollish says it’s not unfamiliar territory.

Scottsbluff is the two time defending district champion.

The winner tonight will advance to play top seed Sidney on Thursday with the other semifinal game that night featuring Gering against Alliance.

Tonight’s game can be heard on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com with Jeff Kelley starting at 5:45. Opening tip from Ogallala is set for 6 p.m.

Now the boys action and there’s plenty of it.

We’ll have coverage at KNEB from two different subdistrict tournaments.

The C1-12 tournament is taking place in Alliance. Game one has top seed Gordon-Rushville playing four seed Mitchell.

Mitchell has dropped both head to head matchups with the Mustangs this season, falling by 19 just after Christmas at the Alliance tournament, and then at home they lost by 24 in late January.

Tigers Head Coach Jayson Gregory on what has to happen for his team to spring the upset tonight.

Gordon-Rushville enters tonight sporting a record of 18-3.

The second game in Alliance is the 2/3 matchup with Bridgeport playing Chadron. It’s the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Bridgeport had won six of seven games before dropping their final two regular season contests to Gordon-Rushville and Perkins County.

Chadron has lost nine straight games although the competition in those games has been fierce; Alliance twice, Sidney twice, Scottsbluff, Gering, St. Thomas More S.D., Douglas SD, and Gordon-Rushville.

Bridgeport Head Coach Nick Broz knows this Cardinals team is much better than their 6-15 record indicates.

Doubleheader coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com will start at 5:15 tonight.

KNEB will also have two games from the C2-12 subdistrict tournament in Sidney on The Beet at kneb.com.

Game one pits top seed Kimball against 4th seeded Bayard and in the nightcap it’ll be 2 seed Perkins County up against 3 seed Hemingford.

Chuck Schwartz will have the call on The Beet starting at 5:15.

Other subdistrict games:

C1-11 at North Platte HS

Gothenburg vs. Cozad, 6 p.m.

Ogallala vs. Hershey 7:30 p.m.

D1-12 at Bridgeport HS

Paxton vs. Maxwell, 5:30 p.m.

Morrill vs. Creek Valley 7 p.m.

D2-10 at North Platte

Mullen vs. Arthur County, 6 p.m.

Hyannis vs. South Platte, 7:30 p.m.

D2-11 at Scottsbluff HS

Leyton vs. Minatare, 5 p.m.

Potter-Dix vs. Garden County, 6:30 p.m.

D2-12 at Crawford HS

Crawford vs. Hay Springs, 5 p.m.

Sioux County vs. Cody-Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.