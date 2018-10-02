Girls Golf: C-5 meet highlighted by Bridgeport, Mitchell heading to State

Here’s the results from yesterday’s C-5 Girls District Golf Tournament held in Ogallala.
Both Bridgeport and Mitchell highlight the day as they both advance their teams to state.
The top 3 teams and then the top 10 (plus ties) individually advanced to state.
Team standings
- Ogallala 351
- Bridgeport 396
- Mitchell 400
- Valentine 414
- Kimball 442
- Dundy County-Stratton 495
- Gordon-Rushville 501
- Perkins County 545
- Southwest 555
- Bayard 587
- Creek Valley NTS
- Garden County NTS
Individual top 10
- Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala 71
- Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell 77
- Payton Wise, Kimball 87
- Ramsey Ravenscroft, Valentine 88
- Kaylee Wach, Ogallala 90
- Kaeli McVicker, Bridgeport 90
- Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell 92
- Awnathon McGrath, Bridgeport 93
- Molly Lambert, Bridgeport 94
- Abigail Crandall, Ogallala 95
- Danielle Nolde, Ogallala 95