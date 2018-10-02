Girls Golf: C-5 meet highlighted by Bridgeport, Mitchell heading to State

Here’s the results from yesterday’s C-5 Girls District Golf Tournament held in Ogallala.

Both Bridgeport and Mitchell highlight the day as they both advance their teams to state.

The top 3 teams and then the top 10 (plus ties) individually advanced to state.

Team standings

Ogallala 351 Bridgeport 396 Mitchell 400 Valentine 414 Kimball 442 Dundy County-Stratton 495 Gordon-Rushville 501 Perkins County 545 Southwest 555 Bayard 587 Creek Valley NTS Garden County NTS

Individual top 10