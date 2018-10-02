class="post-template-default single single-post postid-338569 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Girls Golf: C-5 meet highlighted by Bridgeport, Mitchell heading to State

BY Chris Cottrell | October 2, 2018
Here’s the results from yesterday’s C-5 Girls District Golf Tournament held in Ogallala.

Both Bridgeport and Mitchell highlight the day as they both advance their teams to state.

The top 3 teams and then the top 10 (plus ties) individually advanced to state.

Team standings

  1. Ogallala 351
  2. Bridgeport 396
  3. Mitchell 400
  4. Valentine 414
  5. Kimball 442
  6. Dundy County-Stratton 495
  7. Gordon-Rushville 501
  8. Perkins County 545
  9. Southwest 555
  10. Bayard 587
  11. Creek Valley NTS
  12. Garden County NTS

Individual top 10

  1. Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala 71
  2. Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell 77
  3. Payton Wise, Kimball 87
  4. Ramsey Ravenscroft, Valentine 88
  5. Kaylee Wach, Ogallala 90
  6. Kaeli McVicker, Bridgeport 90
  7. Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell 92
  8. Awnathon McGrath, Bridgeport 93
  9. Molly Lambert, Bridgeport 94
  10. Abigail Crandall, Ogallala 95
  11. Danielle Nolde, Ogallala 95
