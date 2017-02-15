Girls high school basketball scoreboard

Tuesday night featured plenty of action on the hardwood for area high school girls teams as subdistrict games took center stage.

The C1-12 tournament is being held at Alliance High School and top seed Mitchell made quick work of Bridgeport, jumping out to a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and then cruising home for a 63-25 win. Brock Ehler’s team was never threatened.

In the other game in Alliance last night Gordon-Rushville beat Chadron 37-28. That sets up tomorrow night’s final between Mitchell and Gordon-Rushville at 7 p.m. Coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com will start at 6:45.

We had two other games on KNEB last night down in Sidney at the C2-12 tournament. Hemingford all over Perkins County 65-16. Brooke Turek, Faith Rohrbouck, and Natalie Gasseling all scored in double figures. In the other matchup it was Kimball knocking off Bayard 63-34. Bobcats and Longhorns for the title tomorrow night. Coverage on The Beet at kneb.com will start at 5:45.

Scores from other subdistrict tournaments last night:

C1-11 at North Platte HS

Chase County 49, Cozad 32

Ogallala 55, Hershey 49

D1-12 at Bridgeport

Morrill 55, Paxton 17

Maxwell 30, Creek Valley 25

D2-10 at North Platte St. Pat’s

Hyannis 54, South Platte 26

Mullen 45, Arthur County 22

D2-11 at Scottsbluff HS

Potter-Dix 55, Minatare 19

Leyton 40, Banner County 38

D2-12 at Sioux County

Sioux County 40, Cody-Kilgore 31

Crawford 44, Hay Springs 40

Here’s the NSAA link where you can find all the district brackets for the girls subdistricts. http://nsaahome.org/basketball/