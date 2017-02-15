class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215820 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Girls high school basketball scoreboard

BY Chris Cottrell | February 15, 2017
Mitchell girls got postseason started with big win over Bridgeport Tuesday night.

Tuesday night featured plenty of action on the hardwood for area high school girls teams as subdistrict games took center stage.

The C1-12 tournament is being held at Alliance High School and top seed Mitchell made quick work of Bridgeport, jumping out to a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and then cruising home for a 63-25 win. Brock Ehler’s team was never threatened.

In the other game in Alliance last night Gordon-Rushville beat Chadron 37-28. That sets up tomorrow night’s final between Mitchell and Gordon-Rushville at 7 p.m. Coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com will start at 6:45.

We had two other games on KNEB last night down in Sidney at the C2-12 tournament. Hemingford all over Perkins County 65-16. Brooke Turek, Faith Rohrbouck, and Natalie Gasseling all scored in double figures. In the other matchup it was Kimball knocking off Bayard 63-34. Bobcats and Longhorns for the title tomorrow night. Coverage on The Beet at kneb.com will start at 5:45.

Scores from other subdistrict tournaments last night:

C1-11 at North Platte HS

Chase County 49, Cozad 32

Ogallala 55, Hershey 49

D1-12 at Bridgeport

Morrill 55, Paxton 17

Maxwell 30, Creek Valley 25

D2-10 at North Platte St. Pat’s

Hyannis 54, South Platte 26

Mullen 45, Arthur County 22

D2-11 at Scottsbluff HS

Potter-Dix 55, Minatare 19

Leyton 40, Banner County 38

D2-12 at Sioux County

Sioux County 40, Cody-Kilgore 31

Crawford 44, Hay Springs 40

Here’s the NSAA link where you can find all the district brackets for the girls subdistricts. http://nsaahome.org/basketball/

