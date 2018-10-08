Girls State Golf: Gering, Scottsbluff, Mitchell all top 5 after day one

Day one of the Nebraska State Girls Golf Championships is complete for area teams in Class B and Class C.

In Class B you’ve got Gering and Scottsbluff sitting second and fourth, respectively, in the team standings with Sidney in sixth place.

The top score individually was posted by Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski, who finished round one with a 12 over par score of 84. Krzyzanowski is in fifth place, 10 shots off the pace.

Madi Schlaepfer of Gering sits in seventh place after an opening round 86 (+14).

In Class C the Mitchell Lady Tigers are in 3rd place just five shots back of both Cozad and Ogallala.

Mitchell’s Kenzey Kanno is tied for first place after day one. Kanno shot a 12 over par round of 83.

Here are links to Class B and Class C official scores from the NSAA.

Class B – Team Standings (Rd. 1)

Omaha Duchesne 330 Gering 360 Elkhorn 377 Scottsbluff 380 Aurora 422 Sidney 4331

Class B – Leaderboard (Rd. 1)

Anna Boor, Duchesne +2 (74) Danica Badura, Aurora +5 (77) Lauren Goertz, Duchesne +8 (80) Bridget Duffy, Duchesne +10 (82) Emily Krzyzanowski +12 (84) Emily Karmazen, Elkhorn +13 (85) Madi Schlaepfer Gering +14 (86) Haylee O’Dey, Adams Central +16 (88) MacKenzie Loseke, Elkhorn +17 (89) Ali Boswell, Gering +18 (90)

Class C – Team Standings (Rd. 1)

Cozad 390 (T-1) Ogallala 390 Mitchell 395 Kearney Catholic 397 Cambridge 418

Class C – Leaderboard (Rd. 1)