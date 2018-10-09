Girls State Golf (rain shortened): Gering finishes 2nd, Scottsbluff 4th, Krzyzanowski 5th

The 2018 Class B Nebraska Girls State Golf Championship in Columbus is over.

Round two today was canceled due to rain and unplayable conditions.

Per the NSAA rules the final scores revert back to where things stood following round one.

So, no changes then from the post from yesterday.

Gering finishes in second place in the team standings with Scottsbluff in fourth place. Sidney finished sixth.

Scottsbluff freshman, Emily Krzyzanowski, was the top finisher from the area. Krzyzanowski finished in fifth place with a 12 over par score of 84.

Gering meanwhile had four players medal inside the top 15. Madi Schlaepfer led the way in seventh place at 14 over par (86). Ali Boswell was tenth, Avery Mitchell finished eleventh with Megan Maser in a tie for fourteenth place.

The NSAA individual and team leaderboards can be found here.

Team Standings

Omaha Duchesne 330 Gering 360 Elkhorn 377 Scottsbluff 380 Aurora 422 Sidney 4331

Individual Leaderboard (top 15 medal)