Girls State Golf (rain shortened): Mitchell’s Kanno shares state title

The Girls Class C Girls State Golf Championship was cut short due to rain and unplayable conditions today in North Platte.

All the players in the field hit the course and played “some” golf today. But eventually the weather won out and the field had to revert back to day one scores to decide the winners and medalists.

Mitchell senior Kenzey Kanno started the day tied for first place and has been awarded a co-state title! Kanno shot a 12 over par round yesterday of 83. Kanno shares the championship with Ogallala’s Harley Hiltibrand.

Mitchell finished third in the team standings while Bridgeport wound up in a tie for seventh place.

You can find all the Class C team and individual scores here.

Team Scores

Cozad 390 (T-1) Ogallala 390 Mitchell 395 Kearney Catholic 397 Cambridge 418 Lincoln Lutheran 433 (T-7) Bridgeport 444

Individual Leaderboard (top 15 medal)