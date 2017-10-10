Girls State Golf: Scottsbluff’s Poynter wins state title, Scottsbluff 2nd, Gering 3rd

The 2017 Nebraska Girls State Golf Championships are complete for Class B and the region has a state champion!

In Class B it was Scottsbluff’s Shelby Poynter taking home the individual title with a two day score of 155. She backed up here opening round two over par 74 with a day two score of 83, 9 over par.

Today’s state championship for Poynter caps off a tremendous high school career. As a junior a season ago Poynter finished 5th and two seasons ago as a sophomore she was 2nd in Class B.

On the team side of things Scottsbluff finished in 2nd place with a combined two day score of 727.

Other scores for Scottsbluff: D.J. Bokelman 185 (T-13), Ashlynn Haun 193 (T-23), Hassie Hood 197, and Jayda Ahrens 199.

Omaha Duchesne Academy won the Class B team title with a combined score of 697, 30 strokes better than Scottsbluff.

Gering capped a great state tournament with a 3rd place finish led by sophomore Ali Boswell. Boswell went from an opening round 92 to shoot 84 (+12) in round two, to finish in sole possession of 8th place.

Other scores for Gering: Madi Schlaepfer 177 (T-9), Megan Maser 189, Avery Mitchell 203, and Ashley Maschmeier WD.

Class C

Through 9 holes today Chadron’s Alpine Hickstein was dominating the competition at 2 under par for the tournament. Hickstein was leading by 13 shots at the last checkpoint.