Girls State Tennis day one results: Gering’s Claflin into semifinals

The Class B Girls State Tennis Tournament is taking place at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln Thursday through Saturday.

Three players/teams remain alive and will see action on Friday.

There’s one player from the area still alive for a state championship. Bobbie Claflin of Gering has cruised through the first three rounds winning her matches in the minimum six sets to this point. In the quarterfinals Claflin bested Huong Ngo from Crete 6-1, 6-1.

Claflin has advanced to the state semifinals tomorrow where she’ll match up with #2 seed Mallorie Buescher from Lexington.

Gering’s No. 1 singles player Zoee Smith won her first two matches in straight sets before falling in the third round to McCook’s Kassidy Michaelis in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Smith will still have a chance to medal on Friday.

Alliance got a nice showing from their No. 2 doubles team of Diana Acosta/Taylor Manion. That pair won their first two matches before falling to Grand Island Central Catholic in straight sets in round three. The Alliance duo will still have a shot to medal coming up tomorrow.

Scottsbluff’s championships are over but they earned two wins in round one with Megan Bewley at No. 2 singles and Brooke DeSha/Shelby Bewley at No. 1 doubles.

Here are the match results for area competitors from day one…

ROUND 3

No. 1 singles: McCook DEF Zoee Smith, Gering 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles: Bobbie Claflin, Gering DEF Crete 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 doubles: GICC DEF Diana Acosta/Taylor Manion, Alliance 6-1, 6-0

ROUND 2

No. 1 singles:

Zoee Smith, Gering DEF Elkhorn 7-5, 6-0

No. 2 singles:

Grand Island C.C. DEF Megan Bewley, Scottsbuff 6-0, 6-0

Bobbie Claflin, Gering DEF York 6-3, 6-3

No. 1 doubles:

McCook DEF Brooke DeSha/Shelby Bewley, Scottsbluff 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 doubles:

Diana Acosta/Taylor Manion, Alliance DEF Ogallala

ROUND 1

No. 1 singles:

Zoee Smith, Gering DEF Omaha Skutt Catholic 6-0, 6-3

GICC DEF Bridgette Locker, Scottsbluff 6-0, 6-1

Hastings St. Cecilia DEF Madison Korte, Alliance 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 singles:

Bobbie Claflin, Gering DEF Nebraska City 6-0, 6-1

Megan Bewley, Scottsbluff DEF Adams Central 6-4, 4-6, 10-2 TB

Omaha Duchesne Academy DEF Elise Stoike, Alliance 4-6, 6-1, 10-2

No. 1 doubles:

Brooke DeSha/Shelby Bewley, Scottsbluff DEF Roncalli 6-3, 6-1

Elkhorn DEF Paige Schneider/Kristen Whaley, Gering 6-3, 6-3

York DEF Lourdes Acosta/Alivia Carlson, Alliance 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 doubles:

Omaha Skutt Catholic DEF Emma Herman/Taylor Klein, Scottsbluff 6-1, 6-1

Diana Acosta/Taylor Manion, Alliance DEF Wilber-Clatonia 6-1, 6-2

Elkhorn DEF Yadbir Kaur/Martika Campbell, Gering 6-1, 6-0