Girls Sub-District Finals/B District Finals Information

Here is the schedule for tonight in girls high school basketball with Sub-District finals around the region.

C1-12 at Alliance

Mitchell (24-0) vs. Chadron (11-9)…Coverage can be seen on KNEB.TV, Allo 15, Mobius 1500 and heard on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com. Pregames for both TV and radio will start at 6:45 with tip off at 7 pm. Mitchell currently sits #3 in Class C-1 power points. The Lady Tigers are 2-0 against the Lady Cards this season, winning in blowouts in both games; 60-19 and 61-17.

C1-11 at North Platte

Hershey vs. Gothenburg, 6:30 CT

C2-12 at Gering

Bridgeport (16-7) vs. Bayard (13-8), 7 pm…Bridgeport is 3-0 vs. Bayard this season with an average margin of victory of 17 points per game.

C2-11 at Hershey

North Platte St. Pat’s vs. Sutherland, 6:30 CT

D1-12 at Bridgeport

Morrill (18-6) vs. Crawford (5-18), 6 pm…Lady Lions look to be the heavy favorite in this matchup; they’ve played once this season with Morrill winning by 21 points.

D1-11 at Cambridge

Hitchcock County vs. Alma, 6:30 CT

D2-12 at Sidney HS

Potter-Dix (17-2) vs. Creek Valley (11-8), 6 pm…Top seed Potter-Dix comes in having won five straight and they won the only matchup of the season between the schools 35-25.

D2-11 at Gordon-Rushville

Hyannis (18-2) vs. Cody-Kilgore (14-5), 7 pm…Hyannis is 2-0 vs. Cody-Kilgore this season with a 29 point win and a 52 point win.

Class B District Finals on Saturday

#16 Omaha Roncalli at #1 Sidney, 2 pm

#15 Crete at #2 Seward, 1 pm CT

#14 Norris at #3 Elkhorn, TBA

#13 Aurora at #4 Platteview, TBA

#12 Alliance at #5 South Sioux City, TBA

#11 Hastings at #6 York, TBA

#10 Beatrice at #7 Waverly, 3 pm CT

#9 Gretna at #8 Elkhorn South, 6 pm CT