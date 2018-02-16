Girls Sub-District Results/District Finals set

Here’s a rundown of the games from last night.

C1-12 at Alliance

Mitchell 28, Chadron 9…It turned out to be a no win situation for Chadron. Having lost twice to Mitchell already by over 80 combined points the Lady Cards went to the stall game to hang around. In hanging around they didn’t score a point in the first two quarters, trailing 11-0 at halftime.

C1-6 District Final: Mitchell vs. Hershey, Friday 2/23, at Sidney HS (main gym) starting at 6 p.m. KNEB will have coverage.

C2-12 at Gering

Bridgeport 62, Bayard 39…Bridgeport pulled away in the second half for their fourth win of the season against Bayard. Bridgeport is now 17-7.

C2-6 District Final: Bridgeport vs. North Platte St. Pat’s, Friday 2/23, at Sidney’s Middle School gym, starting at 6 p.m. KNEB will have coverage.

D1-12 at Bridgeport

Morrill 37, Crawford 15…Morrill got 16 points and 10 steals from freshman Ilycia Guerue to win the tournament as the Lady Lions improve to 19-6.

D1-6 District Final: Morrill vs. Hitchcock County, Friday 2/23, at TBA, time TBA. KNEB will have coverage.

D2-12 at Sidney HS

Creek Valley 36, Potter-Dix 29

D2-6 District Final: Creek Valley vs. Hyannis, Friday 2/23, at TBA, time TBA.

Class B District Finals tomorrow

#16 Omaha Roncalli at #1 Sidney, 2 pm

#15 Crete at #2 Seward, 1 pm CT

#14 Norris at #3 Elkhorn, TBA

#13 Aurora at #4 Platteview, TBA

#12 Alliance at #5 South Sioux City, TBA

#11 Hastings at #6 York, TBA

#10 Beatrice at #7 Waverly, 3 pm CT

#9 Gretna at #8 Elkhorn South, 6 pm CT