Girls Subdistrict brackets released

BY Chris Cottrell | February 7, 2019
Girls high school postseason basketball starts on Monday with subdistrict tournaments opening up around the state.

Here at KNEB we’ll cover the entirety of the girls B-8 tournament being held in Sidney.

Sidney is the top seed and they’ll open up with Alliance on Monday at 5:30. We’ll have that game on KNEB.tv only starting at 5:15 with pregame.

Game two has #2 seed Scottsbluff up against #3 seed Gering and we’ll have KNEB.tv coverage as well as radio on KNEB AM 960 and 100.3 FM while also streaming on kneb.com. That one has a scheduled start time of 7 p.m.

The championship game will be Tuesday night at 6 o’clock and we’ll have TV and radio starting up at 5:45.

For the full B-8 subdistrict bracket click here.

The Mitchell girls are the runaway favorite in the C1-12 subdistrict along with Chadron, Gordon-Rushville, and Valentine.

For the full C1-12 subdistrict bracket click here.

Bridgeport’s the top seed in the C2-12 bracket. Other teams involved will be Kimball, Bayard, Morrill, and Hemingford.

For the full C2-12 subdistrict bracket click here.

All the other brackets are out as well (Click on class to access that bracket): C1-11, D1-12, D2-12, and D2-11.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
