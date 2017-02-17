Girls subdistrict championship game results

Girls subdistrict action wrapped up around the Panhandle last night and that means some teams are moving on some are heading home for good.

At Alliance it was Mitchell winning their 20th straight, capturing the C1-12 title with a 59-29 thrashing of Gordon-Rushville.

The Mitchell defense was outstanding as they held Mustangs star Josie Perez, who came averaging 19.5 points a game, to just five point and one made field goal.

On the offensive end Kenzie Kanno finished with 13 points while post player Keyana Wilfred chipped in with 12 points.

Mitchell moves into the C1-6 District final next Friday night against Chase County. That game will be held at Sidney High School and will start at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere last night Hemingford ran past Kimball 63-32. Faith Rohrbouck was an efficient 9-13 shooting to lead the Lady Bobcats with 23 points.

Hemingford advances to the C2-6 District final next Friday night to play Cambridge. That game will be held at Creek Valley High School starting at 6 p.m. mountain time. Both teams are going to need to win to qualify for the state tournament.

Morrill’s also one win away from a berth to the state tournament after they disposed of Maxwell last night 45-27 in the D1-12 tournament title game. Bailey Steiner tallied a team high 12 points for the Lady Lions.

Morrill will play undefeated Dundy County-Stratton next Friday night in the D1-6 District final at Paxton High School starting at 7 p.m.

Other district finals set for next Friday include Hyannis against Sandhills-Thedford in the D2-5 final and then Potter-Dix match up against Sioux County in the D2-6 District final.