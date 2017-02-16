Girls subdistrict finals schedule for tonight

We’ve got two big subdistrict championship games tonight at KNEB.

Up first starting at 6 p.m. will be Hemingford playing Kimball in the C2-12 title game at Sidney High School. In the only other meeting between these two this year it was all Lady Bobcats, 55-29, earlier this month.

Coverage tonight on The Beet at kneb.com will start at 5:45.

The Mitchell girls look for their 20th straight win and a subdistrict crown at Alliance High School. Mitchell plays Gordon-Rushville for the fourth time this season. The Lady Tigers have won the first three meetings, although the last matchup, held at WNCC during the WTC Tournament, was close. Gordon-Rushville got some hot shooting down the stretch to make it close, 60-58.

Coverage this evening will start at 6:45 on The Brand and kneb.com with opening tip at 7:00.

Games elsewhere:

D1-12 at Bridgeport

Morrill vs. Maxwell, 6 p.m.

D2-11 at Scottsbluff

Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, 6:30 p.m.

D2-12 at Sioux County

Sioux County vs. Crawford, 6 p.m.

D2-10 at St. Pat’s (North Platte)

Hyannis vs. Mullen, 6 p.m. mountain

C1-11 at North Platte HS

Chase County vs. Ogallala, 6 p.m. mountain