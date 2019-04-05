Girls tennis results from Alliance triangular

The Gering and Scottsbluff girls tennis teams competed in Alliance on Thursday with each team getting a pair of head to head dual matches in.

Gering beat Scottsbluff in their head to head showdown 8-1.

In those singles matches it was 5-1 Gering. At No. 1 singles Zoee Smith for Gering beat Hayden Wilkins 8-1 and at No. 2 singles you had Gering’s Bobbie Claflin knocking off Payson Haught 8-1.

Other winners in singles were Kristen Whaley (Gering), Yadbir Kaur (Scottsbluff), Martika Campbell (Gering), and Paige Schneider (Gering).

Gering swept all three doubles matches from Scottsbluff.

In their other head to head matchup with Alliance it was the home standing Bulldogs winning a tight one 5-4. Smith, Claflin, and Whaley all notched wins for Gering.

Alliance got singles wins over Gering from Lulu Acosta and Diana Acosta.

Scottsbluff dominated Alliance in that matchup, winning 9-0.

Here are those results:

Cierra Schwarzkopf (SB) def. Andrea Vargas (ALL) 6-0

Payson Haught (SB) def. Emmerai Korte (ALL) 6-0

Megan Bewley (SB) def. Trinity Jewett (ALL) 6-0

Hayden Wilkins (SB) def. Payton Gibson (ALL) 6-1

Vanessa Martinez (SB) def. Laura Nieseler (ALL) 6-1

Delaney Haun (SB) def. Jessica Garza (ALL) 6-0

Wilkins / Haught (SB) def. Gibson / Alysha Gunn (ALL) 7-6(1)

Bewley / Schwarzkopf (SB) def. Jo Flood / Brooklyn Branstiter (ALL) 6-0

Haun / Martinez (SB) def. Kaylie Bolinger / Kasey Jensen (ALL) 6-3