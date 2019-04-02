Girls tennis results from the North Platte Invitational

The Gering, Scottsbluff, and Alliance girls tennis teams were able to get plenty of matches in on Monday at the North Platte Invite.

A total of 12 teams were on hand with McCook winning the team title with a total of 61 points followed closely by Kearney in 2nd place with 60 points.

Gering tallied 31 points for a 6th place finish while Scottsbluff finished 8th with 27 points, and Alliance was 10th on the day with 19 points.

Gering’s highlights came from No. 1 and No. 2 singles where Zoee Smith and Bobbie Claflin went a combined 8-2 in pool play matches. Claflin won her No. 2 singles pool.

Team Standings

McCook 61 Kearney 60 Holdrege 45 North Platte 38 Grand Island 37 Gering 31 Ogallala 30 Scottsbluff 27 Hastings 27 Alliance 19 Lexington 11 North Platte JV 10

No. 1 Singles

McCook 22 Kearney 20 Holdrege 18 Gering 16 Grand Island 14 North Platte 12 Scottsbluff 10 Ogallala 8 Hastings 6 NP JV 4 Lexington 2 Alliance 0

No. 2 Singles

North Platte 11 Gering 10 McCook 9 Lexington 8 Kearney 7 Scottsbluff 6 Hastings 5 Ogallala 4 Grand Island 3 NP JV 2 Alliance 1 Holdrege 0

No. 2 Doubles