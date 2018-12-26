GNAC Basketball Tournaments now POSTPONED

**UPDATE** The GNAC girls and boys basketball tournament scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week in Columbus have now been postponed due to the predicted winter storm.

There will be NO GAMES PLAYED TOMORROW (Thursday) and a decision will be made tomorrow morning (Thursday) about playing playing games on Friday and Saturday.

There have been three subtractions and one addition to the GNAC this year so that means just six teams involved with the girls and boys brackets.

This year’s tournaments are being held in Columbus and action runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

KNEB will have coverage all three days.

The one addition is Gering. The Bulldogs join Scottsbluff, Hastings, McCook, Columbus, and North Platte to form the new six team venture with Norfolk, Kearney, and Lexington having exited the league.

Here’s a look at how we’ll handle coverage for Thursday’s opening day action…

2:45 MT – (Girls) Gering vs. Hastings

4:30 MT – (Boys) Scottsbluff vs. Gering

6:15 MT – (Girls) Scottsbluff vs. McCook

We’ll have more coverage from both gyms with both Scottsbluff and Gering on Friday and Saturday.

For the complete boys bracket click here.

For the complete girls bracket click here.