GNAC Track and Field results

Scottsbluff and Gering were among the six teams competing on Thursday at this year’s GNAC Track and Field meet in North Platte.

The Scottsbluff boys were the top finisher of the four combined girls and boys teams. The Bearcat boys finished third in the team standings with 95 points, three points back of McCook. North Platte was the boys winner with 149 points. Gering was sixth on the day.

For Scottsbluff, Chris Busby was a winner in the 100 meters with a blazing 10.8 in the finals.

Conner McCracken won the high jump at 6’5 and Perris Magdaleno captured first place in the pole vault at 13’6.

Gering got a first place finish from their two mile relay team of Brett Pszanka, Logan Andrews, Logan Moravec, and Peyton Seiler.

On the girls side the team champion was Columbus with 119.5 points. Scottsbluff finished fifth, scoring 67 points and Gering was sixth with 62 points.

Scottsbluff picked up wins from Jamisyn Howard in the 800 meters (2:34.57), Brooke Holzworth in the mile (5:42.46) and two mile runs (12:04.67), and Mariyah Avila in the long jump at 16 ft 5 inches.

Jasmine Johnson of Gering won the 100 meters with a time of 12.89. Gering also with a first place from Eli Winkler in the triple jump (34 ft 1.75 inches).

