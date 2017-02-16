Goranson named interim boys golf coach, other notes from SHS

Big games, new coaches, and spring sports are all topics of conversation at Scottsbluff High School. Here’s the latest from SHS.

Boys Golf

Activities Director Dave Hoxworth has announced that Nick Goranson has been named the interim boys golf coach for the upcoming spring season. A press release from the school yesterday said, “Coach Goranson has a great passion for the sport of golf and he’ll do a great job of building relationships with the players to make this a successful season.” Coach Goranson teaches science at Scottsbluff High School while coaching three sports.

Scottsbluff/Gering basketball doubleheader

The big girls and boys doubleheader will be held tomorrow night at Scottsbluff High School. It’ll be varsity games only and the girls will tip at 5:30 with the boys game around 7:00.

The gates will open at 4:30 and all fans will need to enter through the south main entrance and if at all possible they’re trying to leave available some closer parking spots for some of the senior age fans.

Spring sports meeting

The spring sports parents meeting will be held next Wednesday, the 22nd, at 6 p.m. The meeting will begin in the commons area followed by individual meetings with spring sports head coaches. If you’re wishing to participate in track and field, boys golf, girls tennis, or boys and girls soccer you’re encouraged to attend with a parent or guardian.