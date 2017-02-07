Gordon-Rushville’s Josie Perez inks with WNCC basketball

Josie Perez holds season and career scoring records at Gordon-Rushville and next year Perez will bringing her scoring to Western Nebraska Community College after signing Friday afternoon to play for the Cougar women’s basketball team.

Perez said she was focused at playing at WNCC because of several factors.

“I picked WNCC because I heard from family members that it has a good program for nursing and it is halfway between my hometown and my dad’s side of family,” she said. “So, two hours and two hours, I thought that was a pretty good deal. And I really didn’t want to go to a huge school. I have been to this place and it felt comfortable to be here.”

Perez also has dreams to get better to live her other dream of playing Division I basketball.

“Division I basketball is in my future,” the 5-foot-7 shooting guard said. “I really hope I can make it there, but I really wanted to play at a community college first because I wanted to get my jitters out and get my stats up so if I want to go up to DI I will be ready for it.”

Perez has all the skills to be successful at the college level. At Gordon-Rushville, she went over the 1,000 career point total in her junior year and just this year, she broke the school record for career points.

Through games played this past weekend at the Western Trails Conference tournament that was played at WNCC where Gordon-Rushville finished third, Perez has amazed 1,577 career points. She also has 401 career rebounds, 92 career 3-pointers, and has 369 made free throws.

Perez not only holds the career and season point records (523 points scored in her junior year), she holds the career steals record (254), and most 3-pointers in a game that was set Friday afternoon when Gordon-Rushville fell to Mitchell in the semifinals of the WTC tournament. Perez finished that game burying seven 3-pointers and scoring 25 points.

Perez is averaging 18.5 points in her four years at Gordon-Rushville while pulling down 5.4 rebounds. She also had 33 career blocks, 214 career assists.

Perez had scored 20-plus points in 38 of the 85 games she played. She has 12 20-plus games this season, including a 28-point performance against Chadron. She finished with 16 20-plus points as a junior, including five games where she scored 30 or more points. Her career high came against Alliance when she scored 35 points. Perez also had six 20-plus games her sophomore year and four her freshman year.

Perez said she has had the dream of playing college basketball since the fourth grade.

“Ever since the fourth grade when I was playing for the Kiwanis is when I wanted to play college basketball,” she said. “I would see people on TV and I wanted to do it. Then, in middle school I was on the edge of it, but then I wanted to keep playing it because it keeps my mind off things.”

And WNCC became someplace she was looking at, not only because of the nursing school, but she is familiar with the court after playing on it the past four years during the WTC tournament, where her Gordon-Rushville team won the tournament her junior year.

“The court is really comfortable and I got used to it the last four years,” she said. “So to play on a court I am comfortable with won’t make it hard for me.”