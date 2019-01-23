Green, Kuxhausen, Roub score big in Cougars home win

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball buried 19 3-pointers in rolling to an 123-86 win over McCook Community College Tuesday night at Cougar Palace in a Region IX South sub-region contest.

It was WNCC’s 16th win of the season but more importantly moves the Cougars to 4-0 in the sub-region.

The 123 points scored was highlighted by 19 3-pointers on the day. The Cougars shot 57 percent from beyond the arc. Dru Kuxhausen and Martin Roub each tallied six 3-pointers, while Jervay Green and TJ O’Connor each had three treys.

WNCC coach Cory Fehringer said it was a good win for his team.

“We definitely had a better first half,” Fehringer said. “I wasn’t thrilled with our defensive intensity and our rebound effort, but I love to see over 20 assists. I just enjoy seeing the guys have great joy sharing the basketball and playing together. Also, our fans are always awesome and it is the best place to play in junior college in my opinion.”

WNCC only trailed once in the contest at 5-3. WNCC build early 9-point leads and led by 11, 33-22 at one time. McCook battled back to within six, 39-33 on a Peanut Cunningham old-fashioned 3-point play. WNCC closed out the half on a 17-11 run to lead 56-44 at intermission.

WNCC’s offense never let up in the second half as the Cougars outscored McCook 67-42 in the second 20 minutes. The Cougars led 66-51 and then turned on the afterburners in jumping to a 23-point advantage, 76-53 on a Marquis White bucket. The Cougars continued hitting buckets, and hit the century mark on a Green 3-pointer at 102-72.

McCook came back to go on an 8-0 run to trail 107-83 before the Cougars went on a 16-1 run led from two 3-pointers from TJ O’Connor for the win.

WNCC had five players finish in double figures. Green led all scorers with 29 points with three 3-pointers, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Kuxhausen tallied 28 points with six treys, 6-of-6 from the free throw line, and three assists and steals.

Roub tallied 24 points with six treys and five assists. O’Connor and White each had 11 points. O’Connor tallied three treys, while White had five assists.

WNCC, 16-5, will be back in action Friday when they travel to take on North Platte Community College in a battle of sub-region unbeaten. North Platte picked up an 80-78 win over Northeastern Junior College to go to 14-1 on the season and 3-0 in sub-region play.

“North Platte is a little difficult to begin with and it will be a little bit more difficult with Bryce Sanchious [out],” he said. “Coach [Kevin] O’Connor’s team will play hard and rebound. We can’t have that many mistakes. It will be whoever had the fewest margin of errors throughout the night.”

McCook 44 42 – 86

WNCC (16-5) 56 67 – 123

MCCOOK

AV Banks 5, Peanut Cunningham 19, Ron Rice 8, Miles Black 20, Tyrek Battle-Holley 8, Mardrez McBride 20, Antonije Petrovic 4, Anani Ikechukwu 2.

WNCC

Dru Kuxhausen 28, Marquis White 11, LeBeck Warren 9, Bryce Sanchious 4, TJ O’Connor 11, Henry Tanksley 7, Jervay Green 29, Martin Roub 24.