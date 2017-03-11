class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221442 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Gretna edges Scottsbluff in instant classic title game

BY Associated Press | March 11, 2017
Scottsbluff coaches and Dru Kuxhausen react after falling in the Class B state Championship Game (Mike Sautter/Nebraska High School Hoops)

Joseph Johnson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left, and Gretna repeated as Class B champion with a 55-53 victory over Scottsbluff on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s title game.

Dru Kuxhausen missed a 3-pointer with a second to play, allowing the Dragons (27-2) to win the sixth boys basketball championship in school history.

Trey Brown had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Gretna, and Zachary Imig also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Tyler Sullivan added 12 points for the Dragons.

Kuxhuasen went 5 for 8 on 3-pointers while leading Scottsbluff (26-3) with 19 points. Landon Walker had 14 points to go with 14 rebounds, and Gabriel Patton had 11 points.

Gretna outscored the Bearcats 36-16 in the paint and held a 36-27 rebounding advantage.

