Grizzlies outscore Eagles in Alamosa

ALAMOSA, Colo. — October 6, 2018 — Two high-flying offenses clashed in Alamosa on Saturday, in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football action, with that of the host Adams State University Grizzlies producing just one field goal more than visiting Chadron State College. ASU led most of the game, forcing three Chadron State turnovers to tip the scales in its favor to win 65-62 in a regulation length game.

Some eye-catching numbers from the game included 1,124 total yards, 18 touchdowns, 167 offensive snaps, and 58 first downs between the two teams combined. ASU won the yardage battle as well as the turnover battle, gaining 658 yards to the Eagles’ 466, and holding a 3-to-1 turnover advantage. They also held time of possession over CSC 37:12 to 22:40.

Nevertheless, the game came down to the final moments, when after all the offensive fireworks, an unsuccessful Chadron State onside kick led to the winning touchdown, and a second failed attempt allowed the Grizzlies to run out the clock.

Adams State never led by more than two scores, and Chadron State’s only lead came seconds into the fourth quarter, when sophomore quarterback Dalton Holst found sophomore Cole Thurness for a 51-yard strike to make it 49-45 Eagles with 14:12 left in the game.

As if the first half, which ended 45-42, wasn’t wild enough, the fourth quarter provided plenty more theatrics to put the outcome in doubt.

After CSC took the lead in the fourth, Adams State marched 75 yards in nine plays to recover control at 52-49. A rare Chadron State three-and-out possession gave the Grizzlies the ball back with 9:46 remaining.

Adams then took just 3:18 to launch another 80-yard, eight-play incursion to go up 58-49, putting the home team up 11 after a blocked extra point with six and a half minutes left.

A CSC fumble on the ensuing kickoff was just about to close the door on the Eagles’ hopes, but the Chadron State defense held at the right time, and blocked a punt to flip the field back against the Grizzlies. Two plays later, CSC trailed just 58-55.

That was when the Eagles attempted the first of two onside kicks, both of which they were unable to convert into an extra possession. Adams State used the first one to put a quick touchdown on the board, to go up 65-55.

Thurness’s second-longest catch of the day, a 43-yarder into deep ASU territory, once again gave CSC new life, and a goal-line fumble by Holst worked in the Eagles’ favor, as Jackson Dickerson was able to corral the ball for one final score.

There would be no fairy tale ending for CSC, however. The second onside kick attempt by kicker Carson Reed was short on distance, and Adams State salted the win out on the ground.

A phenomenal day by ASU quarterback Nick Rooney, completing 32-of-44 passes for 386 yards and six touchdowns and no interceptions, was a major part of the Grizzlies’ win. Nearly half of those yards and two-thirds of the scores went to 2017 Harlon Hill nominee Chad Hovasse, who finished with 12 receptions for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Adams State running back Tyree Harris ran 34 times for 194 yards, and he found the endzone twice.

Kevin Coy, Jr , was a workhorse for Chadron State, carrying 18 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles’ longest play from scrimmage all day was a career-best 83-yard breakaway run by Coy for a touchdown late in the second half.

Thurness was CSC’s leading receiver with 107 yards on five catches and two scores. Brandon Fullerton also caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Holst, who finished 12-for-29 with 205 yards, five touchdown passes, and two interceptions.

Chadron State fell to 4-2 (4-2 RMAC) in the loss, while Adams State improved to an identical overall and conference record.

The Eagles have an open date on October 13, before returning to action at home on Friends and Family Day, October 20, hosting Dixie State University.

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score

Chadron St. 13 29 0 20 62

Adams State 28 17 0 20 65