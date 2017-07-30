Gutherless walk off sends Gering to Second Round

ALLIANCE, Neb. – Gering American Legion Baseball Coach Rick Kinnaman said before Saturday’s first pitch, he thinks both him and Alliance Head Coach Scott Mills would have liked to see a different opponent at the Class B State Tournament, but their fifth matchup of the season provided the most drama on day one.

Mike Gutherless hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Brent Barge, and Gering beat Alliance for the third time in-a-row, 2-1.

Gering took an early lead in the second inning, but Alliance evened the score in the top of the fourth inning. Patrick Knapp singled on a 1-0 count, scoring a run.

Chris Palomo surrendered one run on three hits and added seven strikeouts in the complete game win.

Derek Morrison took the loss for Alliance. He went one and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on three hits. Trevor DuBray started the game and went five innings, giving up one run on six hits and striking out two.

Gering improves to 29-16 and will play Wahoo in the second round at 7 p.m. Sunday. Alliance drops to 19-18 and will face elimination vs. O’Neill at 1 p.m. Sunday.