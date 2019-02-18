Hallmark Receives Big Ten Weekly Honor

Sophomore Jaxon Hallmark earned Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors after leading Nebraska’s offense during its series victory at UC Riverside over the weekend.

Hallmark went 8-for-18 with 10 RBIs, two doubles, five runs scored and one stolen base, as the Huskers took 3-of-4 games against the Highlanders to open the season. He also made his pitching debut, throwing 0.2 scoreless inning of relief in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader.

In Friday’s season opener, Hallmark set career highs for hits (4) and RBIs (5) to help NU to a 21-6 drubbing of UC Riverside. Before taking to the mound on Saturday, Hallmark went 3-for-4 with four RBIs during the second game of the doubleheader.

A native of Midland, Texas, Hallmark was a member of the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last season.