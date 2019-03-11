Harris likely to miss Big Ten Tournament

Lincoln – Nebraska men’s basketball coach Tim Miles announced Monday afternoon that freshman Amir Harris is likely to miss the Big Ten Tournament after injuring the meniscus in his left knee during Sunday’s game with Iowa.

Harris, a 6-foot-6 freshman from Frederick, Md., originally suffered the injury during Sunday’s game and an MRI on Monday revealed the extent of the injury. Harris played hua significant role in NU’s comeback win over the Hawkeyes, setting season highs in points (eight), rebounds (10) and assists (two) in 23 minutes, as he had the go-ahead basket with 10.8 seconds left in overtime in NU’s 93-91 win.

On the season, Harris played in 23 games, averaging 2.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He had missed six games earlier in the season after having mono.

NU was already without Isaac Copeland Jr. (knee) and Karrington Davis (achilles) because of season-ending injuries. In addition, Thomas Allen, who had started 25 games, has missed NU’s last two games with an ankle sprain and is questionable for Wednesday’s Big Ten Tournament opener, while Nana Akenten was suspended indefinitely prior to the win over Iowa. NU may have as few as eight players – six scholarship and two walk-ons – available for Wednesday’s tournament opener depending on Allen’s status.

The Huskers open Big Ten Tournament action on Wednesday afternoon, as Nebraska will face Rutgers. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be on BTN and the Husker Sports Network.