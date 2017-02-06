Hawkeyes Too Much For Huskers On Sunday

Iowa City, Iowa – Jack McVeigh’s 16 points led three Huskers in double figures, but Iowa made the plays down the stretch to earn an 81-70 win Sunday afternoon. Nebraska (10-13, 4-7 Big Ten) cut an eight-point deficit to 67-64 after a 3-point play from Evan Taylor with 3:57 left, but would get no closer, as Iowa used a 9-2 run to pull away, capped by a 3-pointer from Brady Ellington that made it 76-66 with 1:23 remaining. Ellington had 11 off the bench for Iowa, as the Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-5) placed four in double figures in recording their third straight win.

McVeigh scored 11 of his 16 in the first half, while Tai Webster and Jordy Tshimanga added 14 and 10, respectively. Webster’s 14 points put him over 1,000 career points, as the senior added six rebounds and six assists Tshimanga, plagued by foul problems, had 10 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes before fouling out. Jordan Bohannon led Iowa with 15 points, including four 3-pointers, as Iowa went 9-of-19 from 3-point range, compared to 3-of-20 for the Huskers. The Huskers return to action on Thursday evening, as the Huskers host No. 10 Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.