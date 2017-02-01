Hemingford, Alliance football players sign LOI

Some area high school seniors have made their college football intentions known today on national signing day.

At Hemingford, lineman Denton Payne signed to play at Chadron State College while quarterback/defensive back Jameson Wood has inked with Peru State College.

Both players were key contributors throughout their careers and were starters on the Hemingford state championship team in 2014.

Up at Alliance High School it was a big morning for Jay Long and the Chadron State College Eagles as Gage Rolls, Brody Brennan, Brendan Brehmer, and Lane Lauder all signed to “Protect The Rock”.

Later today at Gering High School it’ll be Dalton Scott signing to play football at South Dakota School of Mines.

At Scottsbluff this afternoon Kobe Paez will sign to play at Chadron State while teammate Dalen Stolen will make official his plans to play at Peru State.

Scottsbluff’s Tiersa Darley will sign with Hastings College where she’ll join the track and field team as a pole vaulter.