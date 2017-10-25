(AUDIO) Hemingford hosts Overton Thursday in D-1 playoff opener

In one of the least surprising things your gonna find this high school football season, the Hemingford Bobcats will host a D-1 first round playoff game on Thursday.

At 6-2 on the season the Bobcats will take on the 5-3 Overton Eagles tomorrow and KNEB will have coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 2:45 with kickoff expected at 3 p.m.

The broadcast can also be heard back in central Nebraska on KAMI for listeners in the Lexington and Cozad areas.

After starting the season 1-2, Hemingford has reeled off five straight wins to close the year including last week’s district title clinching win over Dundy County-Stratton by the final of 40-28.

The turning point in the season came in a 22-12 win in week four against, who? You guessed it, Overton.

It’s been the defensive side of the football that’s really made a huge jump for these Bobcats according to Head Coach Jordan Haas.

Coach mentioned weather. Tomorrow’s forecast is calling for temperatures in the mid 40’s with winds gusting upwards of 40 miles per hour at times.

It probably won’t affect the style of play all that much as both these teams will lean heavily on the ground game. Hemingford traditionally features a power running attack while Overton last week posted 434 yards rushing in a win against Ravenna.

Overton’s top two rushers, Ryan Lauby and Caleb Moore, have combined for over 1,300 yards on the season.

Overton Head Coach Paul Heusinkvelt has the one trip to Hemingford already under the belt which should have his team more prepared for the travel involved this time around.

The winner of tomorrow’s game will take on the winner of the Cambridge/Medicine Valley game.

In D-2 games around the region tomorrow it’ll be Garden County hosting Wallace while Crawford visits Lawrence Nelson.