Hemingford’s Turek scores 24 in CSC women’s loss to UNK

Chadron State College true freshman guard Brooke Turek went 10-of-19 from the field to pace the Eagles in scoring, but the visiting Lopers from the University of Nebraska at Kearney were money from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, holding on for an 82-75 win Tuesday evening in the Chicoine Center.

Turek had 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists in her breakout game as an Eagle.

“We improved with our offense in that first quarter,” said CSC Head Coach Janet Raymer . “We’d been struggling to come out in the first quarter and in the third, to come out scoring and move our bodies, and we did it tonight. We stayed right there in the game. Our other goal was to be able to box out. We struggled in that last weekend, but those were our two goals. We thought that would be enough to get us the win. The difference was a couple players that we couldn’t shut down. They were able to get themselves to the line, and it paid off for them down the stretch.”

The Lopers had half of their 34 total free throw shots in the fourth quarter alone, and made good on 15-of-17 of those attempts, to go over 90 percent from the free throw line in the second half. Kearney’s two leading scorers, Michaela Barry and Alyssa Frauendorfer, were a combined 11-of-13 down the stretch to seal the win. Barry finished with 32 points and Frauendorfer with 26, to account for over 70 percent of their team’s point production.

There were 12 lead changes and 10 ties in the score during the game, but it came down to the final seconds when Chadron State received the ball at 0:48 in the fourth, down 76-73. The Eagles were unable to convert, and Kearney drew a foul with 30 seconds remaining to send Barry to the line and make it a five point game.

From there, forced to foul, CSC tried pressuring a rookie, Kelsey Sanger, to win the game at the line, but the true freshman went 4-for-4 to leave no doubt in the waning ticks of the game clock.

Keeley Pearce was second in points for the Eagles with 16 off the bench. Savannah Weidauer had 12 points and led the team with nine rebounds.

The Eagles go to the University of Denver for an exhibition at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.