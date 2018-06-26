Hiatt adds soccer to duties at Gering

Josh Hiatt is adding more to his plate in year one at Gering High School.

Hired to replace Todd Ekart as Gering’s football coach back in April, yesterday it was announced the Hiatt would also take over the head coaching position for boys soccer for the Bulldogs.

Hiatt will be just the second boys soccer coach in program history. He replaces Justin Clark, who stepped aside following the end of this past season.

Clark had been the head coach for all 16 years, helping start the program back in 2002.

Here’s the press release from Gering High School Activities Director, Glen Koski:

Mr. Hiatt brings a great amount of experience to the Gering program. Most recently he served as the men’s assistant soccer coach at North Platte High School. He served in that capacity for eight years.

