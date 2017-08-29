High School and WNCC schedule for Tuesday

Here’s today’s sporting events around the region…

WNCC Volleyball

The Lady Cougars started the season with a 3-1 effort at the Reiver Classic in Council Bluffs, Iowa over the weekend. One of those three wins came against tonight’s opponent, Eastern Wyoming College.

On Saturday it was WNCC sweeping EWC in three straight; the scores were 25-17, 25-18, and 25-18.

Brooke Kawa led the Cougars with 10 kills.

Tonight’s match is the first at home this regular season for WNCC, it’ll start at 7 p.m.

High School softball

Alliance at Gering…coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com with Jeff Kelley will start at 5:45 with first pitch at 6 p.m.

Gering comes in at 4-3 on the season after a 2-1 showing at the Holdrege Tournament over the weekend. For Alliance it’s a 3-2 start to the season.

Scottsbluff at Chadron…The Lady Bearcats come into action tonight riding a four game winning streak. That includes a home win over Gering last Thursday and then a doubleheader sweep at Chase County on Saturday afternoon.

Chadron so far this season sits at 2-2.

Girls golf

A pair of golf outings today around the region. Most area teams will be taking part in the Scottsbluff Invitational. Gering, Alliance, Sidney, Ogallala, Mitchell, Bridgeport, Bayard, along with Cheyenne schools East, Central, and South along with Garden County and Chadron all expected to be teeing things up today at Scottsbluff Country Club.

Kimball also holding a girls golf tournament today.