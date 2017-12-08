High School Basketball-Recap and Schedule

Here’s a quick look back at Thursday night action along with today’s schedule for high school basketball here on KNEB.

Scottsbluff boys in Gillette WY

After a 2-1 start to the season at the Western Conference Tournament it was almost like starting over just a little bit for the Scottsbluff boys on Thursday night.

Gabe Patton, who was averaging 15 points a game and shooting 40% from three point range, left the team for personal reasons earlier this week, forcing Head Coach Scott Gullion to reconfigure how to put the pieces together for what was an already new look Cats team from a year ago.

Scottsbluff survived Thunder Basin HS by scoring the games final five points over the the final minute to earn a 45-42 win. Jasiya DeOllos had a key bucket and a foul, three point play, that was key in that stretch.

Connor McCracken led the team in scoring with 17 points.

Scottsbluff (3-1) will take on Cheyenne Central (0-1) this afternoon at 12:45. Coverage on KNEB 960/100.3 FM, and kneb.com will start at approximately 12:30.

Gering splits doubleheader with Mitchell

In the nightcap last night at Gering High School it was a career game for Gering senior guard Jacob Rocheleau, who scored 35 points as Gering earned a hard fought win over the Tigers, 70-59.

Tyler Pszanka and Xavier Horst also finished in double figures, combining to score 21 points.

Sophomore guard Keaton Reichert led Mitchell with 22 points.

Gering improved to 2-2 while the Tigers dropped to 0-4 with a tough early season slate.

In the girls game it was Mitchell outscoring Gering 19-0 in the second quarter as they pulled away for a 54-30 win.

Jori Peters had a big night for the Lady Tigers with 19 points. Keyana Wilfred (12 pts) and Victoria Schwartz (11 pts) also finished in double figures.

Despite the loss for Gering, Head Coach Adam Freeburg saw some positives, “Absolutely we did. Only outscored by 1 in the second half and we out rebounded them by 7 for the game.”

Paige Lopez finished with 10 points to lead Gering in scoring.

Gering will play a girls and boys doubleheader tonight at Alliance.

Today/Tonight schedule for KNEB