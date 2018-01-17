High school basketball rundown from Tuesday night

Here’s a look at the scores from across the region from Tuesday night including a couple of doubleheaders and some conference tournaments.

(G) #2 Mitchell 62, Pine Bluffs 50…Lady Tigers jumped out early 16-4 and withstood a run from the Lady Hornets that made it 29-23 as they secure a double digit win. Mitchell improved to 17-0. On top of their Omaha World Herald #2 ranking in C-2, they also sit at #10 in the All Class poll.

(B) Pine Bluffs 75, Mitchell 52

(G) Alliance 49, Gordon-Rushville 32…Marque Crowe led Alliance with 18 points as they improved to 7-7.

(B) Alliance 47, Gordon-Rushville 31…Mason Hiemstra and Owen Shelmadine combined to score 21 point. The Bulldogs are now 7-6.

SPVA Tournament (boys scores)

Chase County 54, Bridgeport 38

Perkins County 57, Kimball 39

Sutherland 45, Hershey 40

Semifinals boys, Friday:

St. Pat’s vs. Perkins County, 6:30 CT

Sutherland vs. Chase County, 8 CT

Semifinals girls, Thursday

St. Pat’s vs. Chase County, 6:30 CT

Bridgeport vs. Sutherland/Hershey 8 CT

MAC Tournament (girls scores)

Bayard 50, Banner County 29

Leyton 41, Garden County 27

Potter-Dix 35, Minatare 25

South Platte 36, Creek Valley 29

Seminfinals girls, Thursday (at Bridgeport)

Potter-Dix vs. South Platte, 4:45 MT

Leyton vs. Bayard, 8 MT

Semifinals boys, Thursday (at Bridgeport)

Creek Valley vs. Bayard, 3 MT

Minatare vs. Garden County, 6:30 MT

PAC Tournament (boys scores)

Hay Springs 60, Edgemont SD 57

Semifinals boys, Friday (at Sioux County)

Crawford vs. Hay Springs, 3:45 MT

Hemingford vs. Morrill, 7:15 MT

Semifinals girls, Friday (at Sioux County)

Morrill vs. Hemingford, 2 MT

Sioux County vs. Edgemont SD, 5:20 MT