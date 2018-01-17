High school basketball rundown from Tuesday night

Here’s a look at the scores from across the region from Tuesday night including a couple of doubleheaders and some conference tournaments.
(G) #2 Mitchell 62, Pine Bluffs 50…Lady Tigers jumped out early 16-4 and withstood a run from the Lady Hornets that made it 29-23 as they secure a double digit win. Mitchell improved to 17-0. On top of their Omaha World Herald #2 ranking in C-2, they also sit at #10 in the All Class poll.
(B) Pine Bluffs 75, Mitchell 52
(G) Alliance 49, Gordon-Rushville 32…Marque Crowe led Alliance with 18 points as they improved to 7-7.
(B) Alliance 47, Gordon-Rushville 31…Mason Hiemstra and Owen Shelmadine combined to score 21 point. The Bulldogs are now 7-6.
SPVA Tournament (boys scores)
Chase County 54, Bridgeport 38
Perkins County 57, Kimball 39
Sutherland 45, Hershey 40
Semifinals boys, Friday:
St. Pat’s vs. Perkins County, 6:30 CT
Sutherland vs. Chase County, 8 CT
Semifinals girls, Thursday
St. Pat’s vs. Chase County, 6:30 CT
Bridgeport vs. Sutherland/Hershey 8 CT
MAC Tournament (girls scores)
Bayard 50, Banner County 29
Leyton 41, Garden County 27
Potter-Dix 35, Minatare 25
South Platte 36, Creek Valley 29
Seminfinals girls, Thursday (at Bridgeport)
Potter-Dix vs. South Platte, 4:45 MT
Leyton vs. Bayard, 8 MT
Semifinals boys, Thursday (at Bridgeport)
Creek Valley vs. Bayard, 3 MT
Minatare vs. Garden County, 6:30 MT
PAC Tournament (boys scores)
Hay Springs 60, Edgemont SD 57
Semifinals boys, Friday (at Sioux County)
Crawford vs. Hay Springs, 3:45 MT
Hemingford vs. Morrill, 7:15 MT
Semifinals girls, Friday (at Sioux County)
Morrill vs. Hemingford, 2 MT
Sioux County vs. Edgemont SD, 5:20 MT