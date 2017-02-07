High school basketball schedule for Tuesday

Here’s a look at area girls and boys doubleheaders in high school basketball around the area for Tuesday night:

(UPDATE) Valentine at Chadron has been cancelled due to weather and travel concerns.

Morrill at Hemingford…KNEB will broadcast both games tonight on The Beet at kneb.com starting at approximately 5:15 with the girls game scheduled to tip off at 5:30. Both Hemingford teams coming off 2nd place finishes this past weekend at the Western Trails Conference Tournaments.

Pine Bluffs at Kimball…Pine Bluffs and future Wyoming Cowboy Hunter Thompson invade Kimball tonight. Kimball girls have dropped six of their last seven while the Longhorn boys struggled over the weekend finishing just 1-2 at the WTC Tournament. Kimball boys sit at 12-5.

Leyton at Bayard…After seven straight wins the Leyton boys have dropped three straight games. Bayard enters with just four wins on the season.

Crawford at Sioux County…In the girls game it’ll be Sioux County (11-6) looking for a fifth straight win and in the boys game Crawford will look to stay undefeated, they enter at 19-0.

Hay Springs at Minatare

Peetz, CO at Potter-Dix…After dropping their first two games of the season the Potter-Dix girls team has rattled off 15 wins in their last 16 games….It’s just the opposite for the Coyotes boys team, just 1-15 this year.