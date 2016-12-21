High School basketball scoreboard from Tuesday

There was plenty of action on the high school hardwood Tuesday night. Here’s a rundown of what went down.

BOYS

Scottsbluff 80, Douglas WY 59….Bearcats improve to 7-0. Dru Kuxhausen finished with a team high 27 points while Landon Walker notched a 21 point effort. The Taco John’s player of the game was Devin Buderus, who did a nice job on Eric Jamerman, the leading scorer for Douglas. Scottsbluff plays again next Wednesday in round one of the GNAC Tournament against North Platte.

Bridgeport 52, Hemingford 33…Nathan Schmunk led Bridgeport in scoring with 12 points.

Crawford 74, Morrill 17…Rams cruise to a Harrison Tournament title after Morrill reached the title game when Banner County forfeited in the opening round by not having enough players.

Leyton 61, Arthur County 45…Kenny Ernest led the Warriors with 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Southeast 55, Bayard 40

Girls

Mitchell 73, Scottsbluff 43…The Lady Tigers now have wins over Hemingford, Sidney and Gering to go along with two wins over Scottsbluff. Safe to say here early in the season that Mitchell looks like the best girls team in the region. Last night Kenzey Kanno scored 16 points off the bench. Also in double figures: Keyana Wilfred, Celeste Cardona, and Annabelle Gillen.

Hemingford 59, Bridgeport 35…Brooke Turek scored 19 points (9-23 shooting) and Faith Rohrbouck tallied 18 points (4-8 shooting from the floor and 9-12 at the line). Natalie Gasseling finished with 8 points and 10 rebounds. In the loss for Bridgeport Alexis Corman and Emily Baxter each scored ten.

Morrill 58, Sioux County 34…Lily Martin with a big double-double for the Lady Lions, she had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Morrill wins the Harrison Tournament.

Arthur County 35, Leyton 19