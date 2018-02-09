High School Basketball Scoreboard/Schedule

On opening night of the East/West shootout last night it was Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance going a combined 5-1 in girls and boys action.

Here are some capsule looks at the action from last night:

(B) Scottsbluff 70, North Platte 65…Scottsbluff connected on 22 of 26 free throws and they hit 14 in the fourth quarter to help pull out the five point win. Connor McCracken led Scottsbluff with a game high 22 points. Noah Bruner kicked in 19. That combo connected for a combined 10 three pointers in the game. Other double digit scorers for the Cats were Jasiya DeOllos (6-6 FT’s in the 4th qtr) and Devin Buderus. Zavion Mitchell scored 21 for the Bulldogs. With the win Scottsbluff improved to 14-7. They’ll host Lexington tonight and we’ll have coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 6:45.

(G) Scottsbluff 56, North Platte 50…This a huge road win for a young Lady Bearcats club that’s played stiff competition all season long. Coming off four straight losses, Scottsbluff got big efforts from Yarra Garcia and Aubry Krentz, who both scored 17 points. Kieyerah Twombly also in double figures with 11. Scottsbluff improved to 7-13 with the win, they’ll visit Lexington tonight starting at 6 pm (MT).

(G) Gering 66, McCook 63…The Lady Bulldogs made it four wins in their last five games by erasing a four point halftime deficit to earn a hard fought road win. In the process they got back to .500 at 11-11. Kelly Snelling went off last night. The junior guard connected on six three pointers in the second half and finished with a game high 27 points. Makenzie Dunkel and Paige Lopez also were in double digits, combining for 29 points. Gering looks to stay hot tonight with a game at North Platte. The start time for that one has been moved up to 5 pm (MT).

(B) McCook 49, Gering 47…The lone loss for the panhandle schools on Thursday night was the Bulldog boys as they let a big first half lead slip away against the Bison. Gering Assistant Coach Steve Land said on the postgame show that they did not shoot the ball. Joziah Palomo finished with 14 points to lead Gering. They had a shot to win it late but Jake Rocheleau could not connect on what would have been a game winning three pointer. Gering fell to 10-11 on the season. They’ll host North Platte tonight and we’ll have coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 6:45.

(B) Alliance 60, Lexington 57…Injury concerns for the Minutemen heading into tonight’s game against Scottsbluff as sophomore guard Nick Saiz, their leading scorer, suffered an ankle injury in the final few seconds and also an ankle injury for Alan Zamarripa. The extent of both those injuries is not known. The Bulldogs are now 12-7 and they started the weekend as the 9th rated team in power points in Class B.

(G) Alliance 47, Lexington 36…Alliance girls are now 13-8, they’ll be the #2 seed at the sub-district tournament starting on Monday night in Sidney.

We also had a KNEB.TV doubleheader at the station last night with Morrill visiting Bridgeport. Here’s a quick rundown on those games:

(G) Morrill 64, Bridgeport 53…After falling to Bridgeport last weekend in the semifinals of the WTC Tournament the Lady Lions turned the tables on the road last night with the 11 point win. Freshman Ilycia Guerue led Morrill with 22 points and 5 steals. Libbie Schaefer chipped in 16 points while Jaden Kanno scored 12. Bridgeport was led by Brittany Nelson, who led all scorers with 24 points.

(B) Bridgeport 58, Morrill 36…After a second place finish at the WTC Tournament, the Bridgeport boys bounced back with a big 22 point win at home last night over the Lions. Eric Stevens led all scorers with 22 points for Bridgeport. Drake Demasters had 7. For Morrill it was Tanner Whetham scoring 11 points.

Friday night schedule:

(G/B) Sidney at Chadron

(G/B) Hemingford at Kimball

(G/B) Bridgeport at Gordon-Rushville

(G/B) Minatare at Bayard

(G/B) Ogallala at Mitchell

(G) Potter-Dix at Banner County

Saturday schedule:

(B) McCook at Scottsbluff…coverage on The Beet at kneb.com starting at 12:15.

(B) Lexington at Gering…coverage on 94.1 The Brand, kneb.com starting at 12:15.

(B) North Platte at Alliance

(G/B) Chadron at Newcastle WY

(G/B) Gordon-Rushville at Morrill

(G/B) Hyannis at Minatare