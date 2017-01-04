High School basketball scores, other prep results from Tuesday night

Here’s a recap from the Tuesday night slate of high school basketball.

On KNEB we broadcast the Mitchell at Bayard girls and boys doubleheader. Both games in the win column for Mitchell.

The girls final was 68-9. Jori Peters led the way for Mitchell with 20 points. Keyana Wilfred finished with 13 points and also in double figures was Celeste Cardona, she scored 10.

Liz Marker had four points for Bayard.

Mitchell improved to 9-1 while Bayard fell to 3-4.

Mitchell also got a win in the boys game, downing Bayard 57-41. Joe Pieper finished with a game high 16 points for Mitchell while teammate Cleveland Burnett chipped in with 10 points.

Justin Whitebear had 11 points and finished as the top scorer for Bayard.

With the win Mitchell is now 3-6 while Bayard stays winless at 0-6.

Elsewhere:

(Girls) Hemingford 56, Crawford 12…Brooke Turek scored 13, Faith Rohrbouck finished with 11 points and Natalie Gasseling had 10 as the Lady Bobcats improved to 6-2, bouncing back from a loss to Chadron last week.

*Game of note in boys Class B: York knocked off Gretna 65-54. Gretna had been listed as the #1 team, regardless of class, in the state by the Omaha World Herald before the holidays, but they’ve now lost back to back games after falling to Aurora last week.

Swimming: The Scottsbluff/Gering Seacats went to Cheyenne and downed East High School by the final of 101-81.

Wrestling: Gering was shutout at Cheyenne East on Tuesday night 81-0.