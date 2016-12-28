High School basketball tournaments set to tip off

With the five day moratorium on practices and games now lifted it’s time for high school basketball teams to get back on the floor.

Here’s today’s broadcast schedule for games at KNEB:

1:45 on The Beet at kneb.com…Gering girls vs. Buffalo, Rd. 1 of Cabela’s Holiday Tournament in Sidney

3:45 on The Beet at kneb.com…Gering boys vs. Buffalo, Rd. 1 of the Cabela’s Holiday Tournament in Sidney

4:30 (join in progress) on The Beet at kneb.com…Scottsbluff girls vs. Columbus, Rd. 1 of GNAC Tournament in Norfolk

6:15 on The Beet at kneb.com…Scottsbluff boys vs. North Platte, Rd. 1 of GNAC Tournament in Norfolk

GNAC first round games (girls):

1 Kearney vs. 8 McCook, 1 p.m.

3 Hastings vs. 6 Lexington, 1 p.m.

4 Columbus vs. 5 Scottsbluff, 4:30 p.m.

2 Norfolk vs. North Platte, 4:30 p.m.

GNAC first round games (boys):

3 Kearney vs. 6 McCook, 2:45 p.m.

4 Columbus vs. 5 Hastings, 2:45 p.m.

2 Scottsbluff vs. North Platte, 6:15 p.m.

1 Norfolk vs. 8 Lexington, 6:15 p.m.

Cabela’s Holiday Tournament first round games (girls):

Gering vs. Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Gothenburg vs. Laramie, 2 p.m.

Sidney vs. Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

Chase County vs. Cheyenne South, 5:30 p.m.

Cabela’s Holiday Tournament first round games (boys):

Gering vs. Buffalo, 3:45 p.m.

Gothenburg vs. Laramie, 3:45 p.m.

Sidney vs. Torrington, 7:15 p.m.

Chase County vs. Cheyenne South, 7:15 p.m.

On Thursday the Alliance Holiday Tournament gets underway.

Here are the opening round matchups with KNEB.tv coverage details:

(Girls) Gordon-Rushville vs. Mitchell, 1 p.m.

(Boys) Gordon-Rushville vs. Mitchell, 2:30 p.m.

(Girls) Alliance vs. Bridgeport, 4 p.m…KNEB.tv coverage

(Boys) Alliance vs. Bridgeport, 5:30 p.m…KNEB.tv coverage

Then Friday we’ll have all four games (two third place games and two championship games) available for viewing on KNEB.tv.