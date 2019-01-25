High School basketball weekend schedule at KNEB

High school basketball coverage this weekend for here at at KNEB:

Friday

KNEB.tv, KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM – Gering plays a girls and boys doubleheader at Alliance. Jeff Kelley has the broadcast starting at 5:15. Gering girls are 2-0 against Alliance this season while the Gering boys are 0-2 against their rival Bulldogs.

101.7 The Trail – Scottsbluff with a girls and boys doubleheader at Rapid City Central. Chris Cottrell with radio coverage only tonight starting at 5:15. The Lady Bearcats lost to Central 61-54 on day three at the REMAX Professionals Tournament in Gillette back in early December.

Saturday

KNEB.tv, KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM – The Scottsbluff girls and boys will wrap up Rapid City weekend by hosting Stevens High School. We’ll have the TV/radio combo starting at 1:45 in the afternoon with the girls game tipping off at 2 p.m.

* all games this weekend will be streaming at kneb.com