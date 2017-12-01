High School Basketball: Western Conference/Bayard Tournaments

Eight games in the book from last night for the girls and boys Western Conference Tournaments and eight more games on tap today.

Here’s the schedule…

BOYS

Scottsbluff (1-0) vs. Sidney (1-0) at WNCC…coverage on KNEB 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com at 7:45 or following the game prior on the station. The Cats survived a game Alliance team for a 72-68 win last night. Connor McCracken led Scottsbluff with 33 points. Coach Scott Gullion says they’ll need to step up defensively tonight as the contend with the trio of Mitch Porter, Arik Doty, and Jon Smith.

Gering (0-1) vs. Chadron (0-1) at SHS…coverage on KNEB 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com starting at 6:15 with Jeff Kelley. Gering dropped one to Greeley West last night as Xavier Horst led the team in scoring with 17 points.

Greeley West (1-0) vs. Sterling (1-0) at WNCC, 6:30…both teams got off to a solid start last night with “road” wins. Sterling features D-1 player Bodie Hume (Northern Colorado). Andres Sipada torched the nets last night for West scoring 33 points.

Alliance (0-1) vs. Mitchell (0-1) at SHS, 8:00…The Bulldogs opened some eyes last night with that close loss to Scottsbluff. Mason Hiemstra scored 33 and sophomore guard Joel Baker had 15 points. Alliance looks like they wanna run up and down the floor, they took a lot of three point shots last night. Their sophomore group looks pretty good.

GIRLS

Gering (0-1) vs. Scottsbluff (0-1) at SHS…This will be our first game of the day from the high school with coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com starting at 3:15. Gering battled back with a 9-0 run to tie Sidney last night in the second half but the Lady Raiders pulled away for a double digit win. Paige Lopez scored 14 for Gering. Scottsbluff wasn’t really “out-talented” against Sterling but they got hammered at the foul line with Sterling scoring 19 of their 44 points at the stripe. Taylor Noe banged up her foot but should be good to go tonight.

Mitchell (1-0) vs. Alliance (1-0) at WNCC, 5:00…As expected Mitchell made easy work of Chadron last night, 60-19. Keyana Wilfred had a big second half, scoring the first 9 points of the third quarter on her way to a 23 point night. The engine, Jori Peters, followed with 15. Alliance is going to be solid, they’re big, and should hang on the boards tonight. Can they score? Should be a good one in one of the two girls semifinal games.

Sterling (1-0) vs. Sidney (1-0) at WNCC, 6:30…Sterling is not the same team that went 26-1 and finished in Colorado class 3A last year. Sidney should be confident after a rivalry win over Gering last night.

Chadron (0-1) vs. Greeley West (0-1) at SHS, 5:00…Both teams trying to bounce back from big losses last night.

Bayard Tournament (G/B) on KNEB.TV this weekend

(G) Bridgeport vs. Crawford, pregame at 2:15 tip at 2:30

(B) Bridgeport vs. Crawford, follows first game

(G) Bayard vs. Leyton, pregame at 5:15, tip at 5:30

(B) Bayard vs. Leyton, follows girls game

Four more games tomorrow on KNEB.TV with Chuck Schwartz as the third place doubleheader will start with coverage at 12:45 and the championship games will follow later in the day.