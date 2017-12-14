High School Football District Assignments Released

|District A-1:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Bellevue East
|Lincoln Northeast
|Lincoln Southeast
|Omaha North
|Papillion-LaVista South
|District A-2:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Bellevue West
|Lincoln Pius X
|Norfolk
|Omaha Central
|Omaha South
|District A-3:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Kearney
|Lincoln High
|Lincoln Southwest
|North Platte
|Omaha Benson
|District A-4:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Grand Island
|Lincoln East
|Lincoln North Star
|Millard West
|Omaha Bryan
|District A-5:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Columbus
|Creighton Preparatory School
|Elkhorn South
|Millard South
|Omaha Northwest
|Omaha Westside
|District A-6:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Elkhorn
|Fremont
|Gretna
|Millard North
|Omaha Burke
|Papillion-LaVista
|District B-1:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Bennington
|Blair
|Mount Michael Benedictine
|Omaha Roncalli Catholic
|Schuyler
|South Sioux City
|District B-2:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Gross Catholic
|Norris
|Omaha Skutt Catholic
|Plattsmouth
|Ralston
|Waverly
|District B-3:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Beatrice
|Crete
|Hastings
|Northwest
|Seward
|York
|District B-4:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Alliance
|Gering
|Lexington
|McCook
|Scottsbluff
|District C1-1:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Ashland-Greenwood
|Auburn
|Falls City
|Lincoln Christian
|Lincoln Lutheran
|Nebraska City
|District C1-2:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Arlington
|Boys Town
|Douglas County West
|Fort Calhoun
|Omaha Concordia
|Platteview
|District C1-3:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Boone Central/Newman Grove
|Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
|Pierce
|Wayne
|West Point-Beemer
|District C1-4:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Bishop Neumann
|Columbus Lakeview
|Columbus Scotus
|Raymond Central
|Wahoo
|District C1-5:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Aurora
|Central City
|Fairbury
|Fillmore Central
|Milford
|District C1-6:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Adams Central
|Cozad
|Holdrege
|Kearney Catholic
|Minden
|District C1-7:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Broken Bow
|Gothenburg
|O’Neill
|Ord
|Valentine
|District C1-8:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Chadron
|Chase County
|Mitchell
|Ogallala
|Sidney
|District C2-1:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Conestoga
|Freeman
|Johnson County Central
|Malcolm
|Syracuse
|Wilber-Clatonia
|District C2-2:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Archbishop Bergan
|BRLD
|Louisville
|Oakland-Craig
|Tekamah-Herman
|Yutan
|District C2-3:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Battle Creek
|Crofton
|Hartington Cedar Catholic
|Norfolk Catholic
|Ponca
|Stanton
|District C2-4:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Aquinas Catholic
|Centennial
|David City
|North Bend Central
|Shelby-Rising City
|Twin River
|District C2-5:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Doniphan-Trumbull
|Hastings St. Cecilia
|Sandy Creek
|Superior
|Sutton
|District C2-6:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Centura
|Gibbon
|Grand Island Central Catholic
|St. Paul
|Wood River
|District C2-7:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Bridgeport
|Gordon-Rushville
|Hershey
|North Platte St. Patrick’s
|Southern Valley
|District D1-1:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|BDS
|Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
|Southern
|Thayer Central
|Tri County
|District D1-2:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Elmwood-Murdock
|Lourdes Central Catholic
|Omaha Brownell Talbot
|Palmyra
|Weeping Water
|District D1-3:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Cross County
|East Butler
|EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend)
|Nebraska Lutheran
|Osceola-High Plains
|District D1-4:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Guardian Angels Central Catholic
|Homer
|Omaha Nation
|Wakefield
|Winnebago
|Wisner-Pilger
|District D1-5:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Elkhorn Valley
|Howells-Dodge
|Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
|Lutheran High Northeast
|Madison
|Neligh-Oakdale
|District D1-6:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Fullerton
|Heartland
|Nebraska Christian
|Palmer
|Ravenna
|Shelton
|District D1-7:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Ainsworth
|Boyd County
|Creighton
|Niobrara/Verdigre
|North Central
|West Holt
|District D1-8:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Amherst
|Ansley-Litchfield
|Arcadia-Loup City
|Burwell
|Elm Creek
|South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
|District D1-9:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Alma
|Arapahoe
|Cambridge
|Dundy County-Stratton
|Hitchcock County
|Southwest
|District D1-10:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Bayard
|Hemingford
|Kimball
|Morrill
|Perkins County
|Sutherland
|District D2-1:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Diller-Odell
|Falls City Sacred Heart
|Johnson-Brock
|Meridian
|Parkview Christian
|Pawnee City
|District D2-2:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Cedar Bluffs
|Clarkson/Leigh
|Emerson-Hubbard
|Mead
|Omaha Christian Academy
|Pender
|District D2-3:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Allen
|Bloomfield
|Hartington-Newcastle
|Randolph
|Wausa
|Wynot
|District D2-4:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Elgin Public/Pope John
|Humphrey St. Francis
|Osmond
|Plainview
|Riverside
|Winside
|District D2-5:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Central Valley
|Clearwater-Orchard
|CWCE
|St. Mary’s
|Stuart
|Twin Loup
|District D2-6:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Axtell
|Blue Hill
|Franklin
|Giltner
|Kenesaw
|Lawrence-Nelson
|District D2-7:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Anselmo-Merna
|Bertrand
|Elwood
|Loomis
|Overton
|Pleasanton
|District D2-8:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Brady
|Maxwell
|Medicine Valley
|Mullen
|Sandhills/Thedford
|District D2-9:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Garden County
|Leyton/Banner County
|Paxton
|Wallace
|Wauneta-Palisade
|District D6-1:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Elba
|Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
|Santee
|Spalding Academy
|St. Edward
|Walthill
|District D6-2:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Deshler
|Dorchester
|Lewiston
|McCool Junction
|Sterling
|District D6-3:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Hampton
|Harvard
|Heartland Lutheran
|Red Cloud
|Silver Lake
|District D6-4:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Eustis-Farnam
|Maywood-Hayes Center
|McPherson County/Stapleton
|Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
|Wilcox-Hildreth
|District D6-5:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Arthur County
|Creek Valley
|Minatare
|Potter-Dix
|South Platte
|District D6-6:
|Schools Assigned:
|
|Cody-Kilgore
|Crawford
|Hay Springs
|Hyannis
|Sioux County