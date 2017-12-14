class="post-template-default single single-post postid-278370 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

High School Football District Assignments Released

BY Jeff Axtell | December 14, 2017
The 2018-2019 Nebraska State High School Football District Assignments have been released. Find out what district your team is in below.

2018-2019 Football District Assignments
District A-1:
Schools Assigned:
Bellevue East
Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Southeast
Omaha North
Papillion-LaVista South
District A-2:
Schools Assigned:
Bellevue West
Lincoln Pius X
Norfolk
Omaha Central
Omaha South
District A-3:
Schools Assigned:
Kearney
Lincoln High
Lincoln Southwest
North Platte
Omaha Benson
District A-4:
Schools Assigned:
Grand Island
Lincoln East
Lincoln North Star
Millard West
Omaha Bryan
District A-5:
Schools Assigned:
Columbus
Creighton Preparatory School
Elkhorn South
Millard South
Omaha Northwest
Omaha Westside
District A-6:
Schools Assigned:
Elkhorn
Fremont
Gretna
Millard North
Omaha Burke
Papillion-LaVista
District B-1:
Schools Assigned:
Bennington
Blair
Mount Michael Benedictine
Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Schuyler
South Sioux City
District B-2:
Schools Assigned:
Gross Catholic
Norris
Omaha Skutt Catholic
Plattsmouth
Ralston
Waverly
District B-3:
Schools Assigned:
Beatrice
Crete
Hastings
Northwest
Seward
York
District B-4:
Schools Assigned:
Alliance
Gering
Lexington
McCook
Scottsbluff
District C1-1:
Schools Assigned:
Ashland-Greenwood
Auburn
Falls City
Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran
Nebraska City
District C1-2:
Schools Assigned:
Arlington
Boys Town
Douglas County West
Fort Calhoun
Omaha Concordia
Platteview
District C1-3:
Schools Assigned:
Boone Central/Newman Grove
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
Pierce
Wayne
West Point-Beemer
District C1-4:
Schools Assigned:
Bishop Neumann
Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Scotus
Raymond Central
Wahoo
District C1-5:
Schools Assigned:
Aurora
Central City
Fairbury
Fillmore Central
Milford
District C1-6:
Schools Assigned:
Adams Central
Cozad
Holdrege
Kearney Catholic
Minden
District C1-7:
Schools Assigned:
Broken Bow
Gothenburg
O’Neill
Ord
Valentine
District C1-8:
Schools Assigned:
Chadron
Chase County
Mitchell
Ogallala
Sidney
District C2-1:
Schools Assigned:
Conestoga
Freeman
Johnson County Central
Malcolm
Syracuse
Wilber-Clatonia
District C2-2:
Schools Assigned:
Archbishop Bergan
BRLD
Louisville
Oakland-Craig
Tekamah-Herman
Yutan
District C2-3:
Schools Assigned:
Battle Creek
Crofton
Hartington Cedar Catholic
Norfolk Catholic
Ponca
Stanton
District C2-4:
Schools Assigned:
Aquinas Catholic
Centennial
David City
North Bend Central
Shelby-Rising City
Twin River
District C2-5:
Schools Assigned:
Doniphan-Trumbull
Hastings St. Cecilia
Sandy Creek
Superior
Sutton
District C2-6:
Schools Assigned:
Centura
Gibbon
Grand Island Central Catholic
St. Paul
Wood River
District C2-7:
Schools Assigned:
Bridgeport
Gordon-Rushville
Hershey
North Platte St. Patrick’s
Southern Valley
District D1-1:
Schools Assigned:
BDS
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Southern
Thayer Central
Tri County
District D1-2:
Schools Assigned:
Elmwood-Murdock
Lourdes Central Catholic
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Palmyra
Weeping Water
District D1-3:
Schools Assigned:
Cross County
East Butler
EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend)
Nebraska Lutheran
Osceola-High Plains
District D1-4:
Schools Assigned:
Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Homer
Omaha Nation
Wakefield
Winnebago
Wisner-Pilger
District D1-5:
Schools Assigned:
Elkhorn Valley
Howells-Dodge
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Lutheran High Northeast
Madison
Neligh-Oakdale
District D1-6:
Schools Assigned:
Fullerton
Heartland
Nebraska Christian
Palmer
Ravenna
Shelton
District D1-7:
Schools Assigned:
Ainsworth
Boyd County
Creighton
Niobrara/Verdigre
North Central
West Holt
District D1-8:
Schools Assigned:
Amherst
Ansley-Litchfield
Arcadia-Loup City
Burwell
Elm Creek
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
District D1-9:
Schools Assigned:
Alma
Arapahoe
Cambridge
Dundy County-Stratton
Hitchcock County
Southwest
District D1-10:
Schools Assigned:
Bayard
Hemingford
Kimball
Morrill
Perkins County
Sutherland
District D2-1:
Schools Assigned:
Diller-Odell
Falls City Sacred Heart
Johnson-Brock
Meridian
Parkview Christian
Pawnee City
District D2-2:
Schools Assigned:
Cedar Bluffs
Clarkson/Leigh
Emerson-Hubbard
Mead
Omaha Christian Academy
Pender
District D2-3:
Schools Assigned:
Allen
Bloomfield
Hartington-Newcastle
Randolph
Wausa
Wynot
District D2-4:
Schools Assigned:
Elgin Public/Pope John
Humphrey St. Francis
Osmond
Plainview
Riverside
Winside
District D2-5:
Schools Assigned:
Central Valley
Clearwater-Orchard
CWCE
St. Mary’s
Stuart
Twin Loup
District D2-6:
Schools Assigned:
Axtell
Blue Hill
Franklin
Giltner
Kenesaw
Lawrence-Nelson
District D2-7:
Schools Assigned:
Anselmo-Merna
Bertrand
Elwood
Loomis
Overton
Pleasanton
District D2-8:
Schools Assigned:
Brady
Maxwell
Medicine Valley
Mullen
Sandhills/Thedford
District D2-9:
Schools Assigned:
Garden County
Leyton/Banner County
Paxton
Wallace
Wauneta-Palisade
District D6-1:
Schools Assigned:
Elba
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Santee
Spalding Academy
St. Edward
Walthill
District D6-2:
Schools Assigned:
Deshler
Dorchester
Lewiston
McCool Junction
Sterling
District D6-3:
Schools Assigned:
Hampton
Harvard
Heartland Lutheran
Red Cloud
Silver Lake
District D6-4:
Schools Assigned:
Eustis-Farnam
Maywood-Hayes Center
McPherson County/Stapleton
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Wilcox-Hildreth
District D6-5:
Schools Assigned:
Arthur County
Creek Valley
Minatare
Potter-Dix
South Platte
District D6-6:
Schools Assigned:
Cody-Kilgore
Crawford
Hay Springs
Hyannis
Sioux County
