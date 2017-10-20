(AUDIO) High school football schedule for tonight

Here’s a rundown of the high school football schedule for the final regular season Friday of the year.

Scottsbluff (7-1) at Alliance (0-8)…Scottsbluff is aiming for the district title and then a home playoff game next week in round one with a win tonight. Scottsbluff coming off one of their more complete games of the season, a 34-7 win over Sidney last week, according to Head Coach Joe Benson.

Coverage tonight on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com at 6:15. We’ll have this game for you on KNEB.tv also starting at 6:50. Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Gering (2-6) at Sidney (3-5)…Gering’s off their most lopsided win in years, a 37-6 decision at Alliance last week. Sidney meanwhile trying to recover from their big loss at Scottsbluff. This is a winnable game for the Bulldogs but in order to get it done they’ll have to slow down Derek Robb according to Head Coach Todd Ekart.

Coverage tonight on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com will start at 6:15. Kickoff at 7 p.m.

The rest of the schedule shapes up like this…

Ogallala at Mitchell…The Tigers Drake Gilliland needs 132 yards to reach the 2,000 yard mark for the season.

Dundy County-Stratton at Hemingford…The Bobcats look to close out a district title and hopefully a home playoff game next week with a win tonight against DCS team with a talented quarterback.

Chadron at Chase County…The Cardinals are playoff bound with a record of 7-1 heading into tonight’s action in Imperial. Chadron’s only loss of the season came at Gering.

Bayard at Hershey…Will this be Bayard’s last 11 man football game? They’ll hold discussions next month on moving down to 8 man. Bayard’s trending in the right direction under coach Jacob Martin. The Tigers have three wins this season.

Bridgeport at North Platte St. Pat’s

Crawford at Garden County

Kimball at Valentine…This will be the Longhorns final game at the 11 man level. They’ve already announced a move down to 8 man next year. Kimball at 0-8 heading into this tough road matchup with a two loss Badgers team.

Mullen at Leyton

Minatare at Sioux County (afternoon game)

Perkins County at Morrill

Riverton at Torrington (6-1)…The Blazers wrap up the regular season at home; they’re already locked into a first round playoff game next week against Worland.

Upton-Sundance at Pine Bluffs (7-0)…Pine Bluffs looks to back up their state title with an undefeated regular season before the playoffs start next week.

Niobrara County Lusk at Southeast…This is a win or go home game for the Cyclones. Southeast Head Coach Mark Bullington told me earlier this week a win they’re in the playoffs, a loss they’re not. Pretty simple.

Burns at Glenrock

Rock River at Lingle Ft. Laramie