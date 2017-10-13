High school football schedule for tonight

Here’s a rundown of all the high school football games from around the region tonight.

Sidney (3-4) at Scottsbluff (6-1)…Coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com will start at 6:15 with kickoff at 7 p.m. Both teams are 1-0 in district play.

Gering (1-6) at Alliance (0-7)…Coverage on KNEB.tv will start at 6:50 and we’ll have radio coverage starting at 6:15 on KNEB AM 960 and 100.3 FM.

Elsewhere…

Mitchell at Chadron

Hershey at Bridgeport

Valentine at Bayard

St. Pat’s at Kimball

Hyannis at Minatare

Morrill at Dundy County-Stratton

Torrington at Rawlins

Southeast at Pine Bluffs

Sioux County WINS by forfeit (vs. Banner County)

Cody-Kilgore at Potter-Dix

Leyton at Garden County

Niobrara County Lusk at Wright

Lingle Ft. Laramie at Hulett

Hemingford BYE WEEK

Thermopolis at Burns

