High school football schedule for tonight

Here’s a rundown of all the high school football games from around the region tonight.
Sidney (3-4) at Scottsbluff (6-1)…Coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com will start at 6:15 with kickoff at 7 p.m. Both teams are 1-0 in district play.
Gering (1-6) at Alliance (0-7)…Coverage on KNEB.tv will start at 6:50 and we’ll have radio coverage starting at 6:15 on KNEB AM 960 and 100.3 FM.
Elsewhere…
Mitchell at Chadron
Hershey at Bridgeport
Valentine at Bayard
St. Pat’s at Kimball
Hyannis at Minatare
Morrill at Dundy County-Stratton
Torrington at Rawlins
Southeast at Pine Bluffs
Sioux County WINS by forfeit (vs. Banner County)
Cody-Kilgore at Potter-Dix
Leyton at Garden County
Niobrara County Lusk at Wright
Lingle Ft. Laramie at Hulett
Hemingford BYE WEEK
Thermopolis at Burns
Follow all the scores tonight by using the ScoreStream app on your smartphone or tablet and you can also check the ScoreStream Scoreboard here at kneb.com.