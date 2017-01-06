High school gyms will be heated tonight

It’s a huge night of high school basketball at KNEB with two huge district doubleheaders; Scottsbluff at Alliance and Sidney visiting Gering.

We’ll start with what’s got to be the most anticipated boys game of the season to date as 9-1 Scottsbluff plays 8-1 Alliance.

It’s the second matchup of the season between the two. Scottsbluff rolled to a 87-60 win in the championship game of the Western Conference Tournament back on December 3rd. Scottsbluff Head Coach Scott Gullion talks about that game that seems like ages ago.

Gullion mentioned some foul trouble for Alliance in that game and it came in the form of three first quarter fouls on their big 6’9 star Austin Luger, who had gotten off to a hot start with 11 first quarter points. He’ll have to stay on the floor tonight for Alliance to be at their best.

The other big game in that game, Scottsbluff’s 6’8 Landon Walker went off for 30 points.

In that first matchup Alliance held Dru Kuxhausen to a season “low” 18 points. Keep in mind Kuxhausen was also in foul trouble in that game and was coming off a dislocated finger the night before against Sidney and played through some fairly severe pain against Alliance. Kuxhausen enters tonight’s game averaging 29.8 points per game.

Alliance has been without senior guard Kyle King all season long with an injured wrist. He recently had the cast removed and it remains to be seen if he’ll suit up tonight against Scottsbluff.

The Scottsbluff and Alliance will play the first game tonight and it’ll be the teams first meeting of the season.

Scottsbluff is coming off their second win of the year last Friday against Lexington at the GNAC Tournament in Norfolk. Lady Cats first year Head Coach David Bollish explains how they get a road win tonight.

Coverage tonight can be found on 94.1 The Brand, KNEB.TV, and kneb.com starting at 4:45, girls game slated to tip at 5 p.m.

The other electric environment will be over at Gering High School with Sidney in town.

It’s a quick turnaround for the girls game as these two teams played in the championship game of the Cabela’s Holiday Tournament in Sidney a week ago today. Adam Freeburg’s Lady Bulldogs lost that one by 12 points.

The Lady Raiders have won eight straight games, they’ll enter off a win at Kimball with a record of 9-1. Gering comes in at 7-4.

The back end of that twin bill at Gering tonight sees the Bulldogs hoping to get back in the win column. Gering had won four straight games before losing to Gothenburg in the Cabela’s Tournament final last Friday. Right now Gering sits at 6-5 while Sidney enters at 4-5.

These two schools have played some dandies over the last few years and you can expect more of the same tonight.

Coverage can be heard on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 5:15.

Then tomorrow morning on SportsTalk at around 7:40 I’ll visit with Gering boys Head Coach Randy Plummer about the big game.

Other girl/boy doubleheaders:

Potter-Dix at Bayard

Guernsey-Sunrise at Morrill

Hay Springs at Banner County

Chadron vs. Gothenburg (at Sidney HS)

Minatare at Hemingford

Lingle/Ft. Laramie vs. Crawford