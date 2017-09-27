High School Roundup from Tuesday

There was plenty of activity around the area last night on the high school level. Here’s a rundown of some of those final scores.

As always you can check the ScoreStream scoreboard here at kneb.com or on your ScoreStream app for the smartphone or tablet anytime for finals from high school football, volleyball, and softball.

Volleyball

Sidney def. Scottsbluff 25-9, 25-12, 25-10…Scottsbluff fell to just 2-9 on the season while Sidney improved to 10-6. Both teams will compete this weekend in the Twin Cities Invite. Teams on hand will also include Gering, Alliance, Chadron, Northwest, McCook, Rapid City Stevens, Lexington, Cheyenne Central, Ogallala, and Casper Kelly Walsh.

Mitchell def. Southeast 3-0

Potter-Dix def. South Platte 2-0

Cody-Kilgore def. Crawford 3-2

Hyannis def. Valentine 2-0

Potter-Dix def. Bayard 2-0

Bayard def. South Platte 2-1

North Central def. Hyannis 2-0

Softball

It was a little Western Nebraska Tuesday night for all four teams in the region. Both were wild affairs.

Gering 11, Alliance 10 (8 innings)…After Alliance had won the first three matchups of the season it was Gering notching a win against their rival last night on the road. Things got wild late in this one as Alliance was on top 6-5 heading to the 7th but Gering scored five runs to go up 10-6 before Alliance tallied a four spot in the bottom half to force extra innings. Gering got the game winning run in the 8th. Gering improved to 14-13 while Alliance fell to 13-8.

Chadron 14, Scottsbluff 9…It was senior night at SHS but the visiting Lady Cardinals got the win to improve to 14-9. Hannah Kennell and Kylee Garrett combined for seven hits while Madysen Hamar drove in three runs for Chadron. Scottsbluff got multi-hit nights from Hailey Franklin, Kieyerah Twombly, and Savanna Salazar in the loss. Jordyn Grasmick hit a two run homer for Scottsbluff. Chadron scored 7 runs in the 6th inning to take control. The two teams combined to make 11 errors on the night. Scottsbluff dropped to 10-17.

Boys Tennis

Scottsbluff won a pair of duals, defeating Gering 9-0 and Alliance 7-3. Here’s a recap as provided by Scottsbluff Head Coach Darren Emerick.

The Bearcat boys tennis teams (JV and varsity) took on Alliance and Gering in a triangular meet on Tuesday evening. Scottsbluff came away with team victories over Alliance (7-3) and Gering (9-0) with the Bearcat #2 doubles team of Sam McCaslin and Isaac Bowman extending their win streak to 12-1 over their last three meets and moving their season record to 23-2 heading into the GNAC tournament in Lexington this weekend.

Sam McCaslin, Mason Ramig, Thomas Madden,and Isaac Bowman contributed to the team victory with wins in all four of their singles and doubles matches. Conner Muhr had two singles wins and a doubles victory; Noah Hafner added a singles and doubles win.

The JV boys team played hard but came up short against Gering (4-7) and Alliance (5-6). Helping with the team point totals for the Bearcats were Riley Little and Christian Bowman with a sweep of all four singles and doubles matches; Andrew Larson, Christian Anaya, Tony Espino, and Dawson Meyer contributed one win each.