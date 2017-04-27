High school schedule changes

Here’s a rundown of some high school sports schedule changes over the next few days.
- The Chadron boys golf invite scheduled for today (Thursday) has been moved to next Monday, May 1st.
- The girls tennis invite at McCook for Scottsbluff and Gering that was slated for Saturday has been moved to next Monday. The invite will start at 1 p.m.
- Gering will now host both the girls and boys soccer games against Cheyenne South tomorrow (Friday). Girls match will be first at 4 p.m. followed by the boys game at 6 o’clock. There will be NO j.v. games tomorrow.
- The Western Conference Track and Field Meet that was scheduled for Saturday has been moved to next Monday. The meet will be held at either Bearcat Stadium or Mitchell High School. Field events will start at 1 p.m. with the running events starting at 3 o’clock.