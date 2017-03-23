class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223996 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

High school schedule for Thursday

BY Chris Cottrell | March 23, 2017
Here’s today’s events on the high school schedule.

Boys Golf

The North Platte Invitational was moved up a day, from Friday to today. Gering, Sidney, and Ogallala among the teams competing today starting at 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Torrington at Scottsbluff (1-2)…J.V. match at the Landers Complex will start at 3, varsity game at 5. Scottsbluff coming off a tough 2-1 overtime loss to Laramie earlier this week.

Girls Soccer

Scottsbluff (0-3) at Torrington…J.V. match will start at 4 this afternoon with the varsity contest slated for 6 p.m. Scottsbluff was beaten 10-0 on the road at Laramie earlier in the week.

