High school schedule for Tuesday

Here’s some of the events taking place today on the high school scene across the region including some action on KNEB tonight.

Volleyball

Sidney at Scottsbluff will air on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com starting at 6:45 p.m. or 15 minutes prior to first serve which is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Scottsbluff enters at 2-8 while the visiting Lady Raiders come it at 9-6.

Other matches tonight: Bayard vs. South Platte, Bayard vs. Potter-Dix, Potter-Dix vs. South Platte, Crawford vs. Cody-Kilgore, Kimball vs. Banner County, Southeast vs. Mitchell, Douglas vs. Torrington, Hyannis vs. North Central

Softball

A pair of games involving the four teams here in the region.

Chadron (13-9) at Scottsbluff (10-16)…The Lady Cardinals come in having won all three games so far this season against the Lady Bearcats. JV will start at 4 with varsity at 6 p.m.

Gering (13-13) at Alliance (13-7)…It’s been a dominant run for Alliance against their twin city rivals so far this season, as they’ve won all three matchups to date. JV game scheduled for 4 with the varsity contest at 6 p.m.

Tennis

Gering hosting Scottsbluff and Alliance in triangular action.