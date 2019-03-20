High school soccer and tennis scoreboard from Tuesday

A few spring sports teams at the high school level were finally able to get outdoors on Tuesday and compete.

Here’s some results from girls tennis and girls soccer.

Girls Soccer

Scottsbluff 4, Sterling, CO 1…the Lady Bearcats were originally scheduled to play this game at home but due to field conditions at the Landers Complex had to travel to Sterling to play and the get the year off to a good start behind a pair of goals from Emma Foote. Kieyerah Twombly and Taylen Holten also added single tallies. Anna Teson made four saves in the win. Scottsbluff will play again on Saturday at Gering.

(The Gering girls open their season tomorrow on the road at Sterling)

Girls Tennis

Both Scottsbluff and Gering had opening duals yesterday at Ogallala. These matches were originally scheduled for here in town but due to court conditions got moved to Ogallala.

How rough has it been for spring sports teams? This is from Gering coach Ron Swank, “This was our first time on a tennis court this season. We’ve only been able to drill in the gym.” Wow.

Ogallala 8, Gering 1…The Bulldogs only win came at No. 1 singles with Zoee Smith winning 8-5. Bobbie Claflin and Kristen Whaley dropped competitive matches, 8-5 and 8-4 respectively, at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.

Ogallala 7, Scottsbluff 2…Scottsbluff’s two wins came in singles play as Bridgette Locker and Payson Haught picked up victories. Ogallala also won the JV dual by the score of 5-2. The Scottsbluff varsity will play next Tuesday at the North Platte Doubles Invite.

Events the rest of the week for both schools include the Gering girls soccer matches tomorrow at Sterling and then on Saturday it’s the Scottsbluff at Gering girls and boys matches, both JV and varsity starting at 1 p.m.

Track and field this weekend has Scottsbluff hosting a meet on Friday with Douglas WY, Torrington, Lingle, and North Platte all in town to compete.

Saturday the Gering T&F team heads to Sidney for a meet.