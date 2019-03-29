High School sports: Gering soccer results, weekend schedule

The Gering girls and boys soccer teams got an early jump on the weekend with matches on Thursday against Cheyenne South High School.

The Lady Bulldogs were on the road in Cheyenne for their matchup with South and it was Gering getting the only goal of the game for the 1-0 win. Taylor Philbrick scored in the opening minutes of the second half as Gering improved to 3-0 on the season.

The boys game was here in town and it was Cheyenne notching a 5-1 win. The lone goal in the loss for Gering came from Keaton Plummer.

Both Gering teams and both Scottsbluff teams will be in North Platte on Saturday for matches against Lexington and Grand Island Northwest. Matches will start tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Rest of the weekend schedule (and schedule changes)

Girls Tennis today – Scottsbluff at Hershey, PPD, will make up at a later date.

Girls Tennis tomorrow – The North Platte Invitational has been postponed and will now be held on Monday starting at 9:30 a.m. (Alliance, Gering, Scottsbluff)

Track & Field tomorrow – The Buffalo Bill Invite at North Platte will start at 11:30 a.m. (Gering, Scottsbluff)

Track & Field tomorrow – Ogallala Invite will start at 10 a.m. (Alliance, Chadron, Chase County, Cozad, Gothenburg, Mitchell, Ogallala, Perkins County, Sidney, and Wray)